Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 is now live

It contains free changes to the Cultural Legacy Path, plus lots more

This is in addition to a new leader and Civs for owners of the paid Crossroads of the World Collection

The first major update for Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is now live, bringing a handful of much-needed fixes and improvements and a few new features.

As outlined in the official update notes, update 1.1.0 contains a mix of both free and paid content. The most dramatic free change alters the Modern Age Geographic Society Cultural Legacy Path and seems geared towards preventing other leaders from instantly flooding your territory with tens of explorer units in a mad rush to claim all of your precious excavation sites.

Explorer units now cost more while fewer Exploration Age Artifacts spawn on each continent, slowing down the pace and making things a little more strategic. A new Natural History tech Mastery has also been added, which allows you to study Natural Wonders for Artifacts. You can also now earn additional Artifacts every time you complete the repeatable Future Civic, so you can now finally recover and be in for a chance of winning a Cultural Victory if you don't manage to get your hands on a sizeable proportion of the Artifacts in the world.

A minor chance has also been made Holy Cities, which can now be converted to another religion. It also adds a new free Natural Wonder, the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, to discover. This is all on top of a wide range of smaller tweaks and balance changes to almost every aspect of the strategy game.

As for the paid content, the first portion of the Crossroads of the World Collection (which is included in the Deluxe Edition of Founders Edition versions of the game or can be purchased separately) has released, adding the new leader Ada Lovelace in addition to two new Civs, Great Britain (Modern Age) and Carthage (Antiquity Age), and four new Natural Wonders.

As a pioneer computer scientist, Ada Lovelace is geared towards Scientific and Cultural play, gaining a major Science bonus whenever you complete a Civic Mastery. She pairs well with Great Britain, an Economic, Expansionist Civ which benefits from cheaper Building production and the unique Revenge naval unit. Carthage is a new Militaristic, Economic Civ, which can only have one city and boasts a unique Colonist settler unit.

Finally, the four new Natural Wonders are Machapuchare, Mount Fuji, Vinicunca, and Vihren.

This is just the beginning for Sid Meier's Civilization 7, with a development roadmap outlining some of the additions and improvements in the works. The next update is set to arrive on March 25, with some much-requested features like the ability to customize the names of Cities and Commanders plus a new free Natural Wonder.

The game is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.