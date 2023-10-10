Secretlab launches massive gaming chair savings for Amazon Prime Day

Secretlab is currently hosting several deals across the US and UK during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event. Buyers will be able to save up to $100 / £170 on some of Secretlab's best gaming chairs, lowering them to some impressively affordable prices.

Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals have been solid this Prime Day and in the run-up to it. Secretlab adding its chairs to the mix makes for some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals around.

For example, you can pick up the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair at Amazon for just $549 / £499 in its small and regular sizes, down from their standard retail price of $589 / £569. There are some more options exclusive to the US site, too, including the Secretlab Omega 2020 which comes in at just $469 this Prime Day, down from the usual $569 price tag.

These savings are applied with coupons that you'll need to manually tick so make sure you do this to take advantage of the full savings on offer.

Check below for the full range of Secretlab gaming chair deals that are live for the duration of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days. You'll have from now until October 11 at 11:59pm PT / 11:59pm BST when the sales event concludes.

Today's best Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair: was $589 now $549 at Amazon

Save $40 with coupon - The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair ranks in our best gaming chairs guide, owing to its supreme level of comfort and premium build quality. There's rarely been a better time to shop for the brand's high-end chair, especially at this discounted price point. UK Price (save £70 with coupon): £499 (was £569)



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 XL Gaming Chair: was $659 now $619 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 XL gaming chair is a pricier option, but one that supports an increased weight of up to 397lbs (180kg). UK Price (save £100): £469 (was £569) - click on the 'Buying Options' tab to bring this price and coupon up.



Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair: was $569 now $469 at Amazon

Save $100 with coupon - This Amazon US-exclusive deal drops the Secretlab Omega 2020 gaming chair to a record-low price at the online retailer. Additional variants include a Game of Thrones House Stark model, as well as one for The Dark Knight.



Secretlab NeueChair: was $919 now $864 at Amazon

Save $55 with coupon - Secretlab's NeueChair is better suited to office environments, providing supreme comfort to help improve those long days sat behind a desk while on the job. It's an excellent choice for those who work from home, too, providing you can afford its higher price tag.



No matter where you live, we've rounded up the best Secretlab gaming chairs prices in your region.

A Secretlab gaming chair will go wonderfully with some of the best gaming desks and best gaming monitors for a comfortable setup to enjoy the best PC games.