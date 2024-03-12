Secretlab has revealed a new special edition Titan Evo gaming chair inspired by Monster Hunter

Gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab has today revealed the Secretlab Titan Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis Edition, a new special edition Titan Evo chair with a design inspired by Fatalis - the fearsome black dragon of the Monster Hunter game series.

Sporting a custom leatherette finish in a striking combination of black and dark purple gradient material, the chair is adorned with plenty of dragon-like cosmetic elements. This includes a unique texture that is designed to imitate the feeling and appearance of the dragon’s scales, and sides that sport an eye-catching black webbed look modeled after its wings.

The backrest also features some prominent embroidered motifs. The front boasts an abstract orange pattern that loosely resembles the silhouette of Fatalis’ wings above a stylized representation of the creature. On the back, you will find a large blocky Fatalis emblem and the Monster Hunter logo. Like previous Monster Hunter special editions, the chair will only be available in the sizes regular and XL.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

The chair was revealed alongside a new limited edition Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow. Like the chair, this pillow comes in black and purple and features an embroidered illustration of the dragon.

We were big fans of the original Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 when we reviewed it back in 2022, awarding the chair four and a half stars out of five. We praised its high-quality materials, premium ergonomics, and superb lumbar support and it has been an enduring staple of our guide to the best gaming chairs ever since.

With the Monster Hunter series currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, it seems like a great time to release such a collectible. Although it's now a few years old, the most recent major entry in the series, 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise, remains a popular title and is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

