This PS5 bundle deal includes a PlayStation Portal and might be your last chance to get one for the holidays

PS Portal restock tracker (Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar) If you are only on the hunt for the handheld, then check in with our regularly updated PlayStation Portal restock tracker to get tips and the most useful links to try.

Everybody who's on the lookout for a PlayStation 5 bundle or a PlayStation Portal in time for the holidays should listen up right now!

Cutting to it, retailer Antonline is currently has a PS5 bundle deal that throws in a PlayStation Portal and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $699.98 right now (down from $759.98). Antonline is claiming a discount here but that doesn't really fly given the current prices of a PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle and a Portal - but we're overlooking that as the most attractive thing here is the new hardware, and especially the inclusion of a PlayStation Portal.

At time of writing, the deal is listed as in stock and available, and the only limitation is that it's restricted to one per customer - but we'd act fast if you're at all interested.

Also, not only does this get you a PS5 console, it's the new PS5 Slim model too, no less. There's no denying that this will be attractive to those hunting the elusive PlayStation Portal, however, for anyone looking for a standalone first PS5 bundle, this is a heck of an offering too considering it's the new PS5 Slim model and you get Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Today's best PS5 bundle and PlayStation Portal deal

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man + PlayStation Portal: was $759.98 now $699.98 at Antonline

Save $60 - The saving is neither here nor there really as this price is that of a PS5 Slim bundle and Portal right now anyway, but the main thing here is that this deal is a bonafide means of getting a PlayStation Portal from a proper retailer - and it might just arrive before Christmas too. If this is of interest, we suggest you act quickly.

Despite it being a large bundle - something Antonline has a bit of a reputation for commonly offering on consoles - we expect interest in this PS5 deal to be intense given the inclusion of the PlayStation Portal, the new PS5 model, and one of the best PS5 games you can play.

If you're only interested in a PS5 console, then fear not as we've got you covered there too - below are the latest lowest prices on Sony's current-gen console as dug up by our automatic, self-updating price-finding tech.

If you're looking for more of the latest PS5 hardware and accessories then check in with our dedicated Pulse Explore restock tracker, our Pulse Elite pre-order guide, and our where to buy PS5 Slim guide