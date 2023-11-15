Where to pre-order the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset - stock available now

If you want to find out where to pre-order a PlayStation Pulse Elite headset, we have you covered. We're as excited as you are about the next official PlayStation 5 Pulse headset, and want to help you in making a pre-order as easy as possible.

With the original PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset being one of the best PS5 headsets money can buy, we're hoping for big things from the Elite set. Offering planar magnetic drivers, a retractable microphone, up to 30 hours of battery life (with quick charging), and speedy and lossless connectivity through PlayStation Link (Sony's new proprietary wireless tech), it certainly sounds like it's taking things up a notch when it will find its way into players' hands come February 21, 2024.

As a result, placing a PlayStation Pulse Elite pre-order is definitely worth considering if you're looking to upgrade your audio game. And we're here to help: we're keeping tabs on all the best places to pre-order and which retailers have readily-available stock so it'll pay to bookmark this page and keep those links to hand.

If you're looking to place a PlayStation Pulse Explore pre-order we've got a dedicated page for that - the demand for those buds has been intense so it's worth bookmarking that page if you're interested. Likewise with the PlayStation Portal, which is proving incredibly popular after it launched on November 15 and folks are scrambling in terms of finding out where to buy a PlayStation Portal. This matters as the Pulse Elite could be the perfect headset companion to the handheld given they both support and use PlayStation Link.

It might not be a discount or sale item like those in the Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, but a Pulse Elite headset pre-order is still one of the most exciting accessories to nail down this side of the holidays.

Pre-order PlayStation Pulse Elite - US

Pre-order at Amazon - $149.99

Making things beautifully convenient at this time of year, the online retailer behemoth Amazon has live pre-orders in stock and ready to go.

Pre-order at Best Buy - $149.99

Best Buy is another go-to place for Sony per-orders and the Elite is no exception. Place your order here, and be sure to select the right store or delivery option.

Pre-order at GameStop - $149.99

You can safely place a Pulse Elite pre-order at the gaming specialist retailer GameStop right now. Stock seems steady too.

Pre-order at Target - $149.99

Target has got stock right now and you can pre-order right away. Remember to choose the right store or the delivery option depending on your needs.

Pre-order at PlayStation Direct - $149.99

You can go straight to the source and pre-order the Elite headset from PlayStation Direct in the US. You can get free delivery here too, and potentially expedited shipping if you're a PS Plus member.

Check stock at Walmart

It doesn't look like Walmart has stock right now, but if your prefer to shop there and are happy to potentially wait, you can use this link to check regularly if stock appears.

Pre-order PlayStation Pulse Elite - UK

Pre-order at Amazon UK - £129.99

Making it nice and easy, you can pre-order simply at Amazon right now to bag your Elite headset ahead of its release early next year.

Pre-order at Game - £129.99

As well as stocking the earbuds we also like the look of, Game has a steady pre-order stock of the Elite headset ready to go and nail down.

Pre-order at Very - £129.99

You can head over to Very right now and pre-order the Pulse Elite headset. A popular retailer in the UK, you can trust this one for such a pre-order.

Pre-order at PlayStation Direct - £129.99

Pre-orders for the Pulse Elite are open directly at Sony's storefront - and you'll get free delivery if you're a PS Plus member.

As you can see nailing down a Pulse Elite pre-order is looking relatively easy right now - certainly more so compared to the headset's earbud-shaped brethren which has been incredibly popular. Nonetheless, we'll be keeping this page updated with options, links, and stock updates as and when we can, while our price-finding tech will always show the latest prices and deals it can find on the net.

