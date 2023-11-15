Knowing where to pre-order PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds ahead of launch next month is likely something many PlayStation 5 fans are eager to do. Changing your PS5 audio and getting it from some top gaming earbuds as opposed to a larger PS5 headset is something many folks are looking forward to.

And it's also something many folks have already taken advantage of - the earbuds have proven so popular that placing a PlayStation Pulse Explore pre-order isn't as straightforward as visiting any retailer and clicking a few buttons. Much like the PlayStation Portal prior to launch, stock is already patchy - but that's where we come in as we're keeping track of all the best places to pre-order and are keeping this page updated with the best and easiest links to follow.

We think that the Pulse Explore earbuds with their planar magnetic drivers and AI-enhanced noise rejection feature could well be one of the most exciting holiday acquisitions for PS5 fans, offering a whole different way to experience game audio. Also, those looking for where to buy a PlayStation Portal and those who have secured one of the new handhelds will be particularly interested - the Portal and Explore buds do seem to be a great match.

As well as the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, a Pulse Explore pre-order is a super exciting acquisition to potentially make and we're here to help. Below, we've covered all the go-to retailers that have live pre-orders or are worth checking for stock, and we'll be updating this page regularly.

Pre-order PlayStation Pulse Explore - US

Pre-order at GameStop - $199.99

It looks like the game-specialist retailer is the only place you can pre-order the Explore buds right now so we recommend acting quickly if you want to nail down a unit!

Pre-order at Walmart - $269.96

We're unsure why the price is a bit inflated at Walmart but the listing is live and the buds are said to be sold and shipped by the retailer itself. This might be one to keep an eye on given that strange price though.

Check stock at Best Buy

Best Buy's listing page is up and live but only has the inactive 'Coming Soon' button on it. We're hopeful that this means a re-stock of pre-orders is imminent, so it's definitely one to keep ahold of.

Check stock at Amazon

If stock is ever going to appear out of the blue then it's at the biggest online retailer going; Amazon's always worth checking we'd recommend bookmarking the store page as a result.

Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Certainly worth keeping tabs on, too, is PlayStation Direct itself - with the Portal we saw some stock come back every now and then at the official store, so it's worth checking here regularly.

Check stock at Target

Unfortunately out of stock at Target as well, the buds have a live listing page but a greyed-out Add to Cart button at present. Hopefully stock will return soon, so Target is still one to keep an eye on.

Pre-order PlayStation Pulse Explore - UK

Pre-order at Amazon UK- £199.99

Thankfully there's stock at Amazon for UK buyers, and this is an easy place to recommend in placing your pre-order.

Check stock at Game

Video game specialist retailer, Game, has been a go-to for Portal stock and is absolutely worth checking in regularly with today.

Pre-order at Very - £199.99

Proving to be a stalwart for Sony pre-orders, Very has stock now too and is open for pre-orders!

Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Unfortunately the buds are out of stock at PlayStation Direct, with the retailer promising to work "hard to make more stock available."

As it stands, those are your best US and UK options for placing a PlayStation Pulse Explore pre-order. As we did with the Portal, we'll be doing our very best to keep links updated and this page refreshed with the latest stocks news, but our price-finding tech, below, should be able to present you with some quickfire links at any time.

