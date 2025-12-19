The PlayStation 5 Slim plummets to just AU$477 – right in time for Christmas
The disc edition is also discounted by 21%
We’ve not even hit the Boxing Day sales in Australia, but Amazon is clearly getting into the giving spirit early with a huge price drop on the PS5 Slim digital edition, bringing it down to just AU$477 – that’s a massive 36% discount!
Impressively, it beats the AU$488 low we saw during the recent Black Friday sales. We also saw the EA Sports FC26 bundle going for just AU$1 more – AU$489 – and in similar fashion, Amazon also has a Fortnite bundle for AU$479. An extra AU$2 for one of the most popular games in recent memory is a sweet deal if you ask me.
Many of Australia’s major retailers also have some stellar discounts on the same PS5 Slim console – JB Hi-Fi has it for AU$479 for example – but Amazon is your best bet for the lowest price. And the retailer will get it shipped to your door ahead of Christmas if you live in a metro area.
Beating its Black Friday price by AU$11, this is a superb opportunity to grab the PS5 if you’ve yet to get one for yourself. Or, at this price, it makes for a perfect Christmas gift. To reiterate, however, this is the digital edition, so it won’t run physical game discs. Digital copies can often cost more, so you’ll want to factor this in. Grab the Fortnite Flowering Chaos for AU$2 more.
If you’d rather the disc version of the PS5, that’s also discounted to AU$629 for the standalone console (not quite as good as its Black Friday price), or the same price with a copy of Fortnite Flowering Chaos.
Alternatively, if you want to invest in the more powerful PS5 Pro, you can save 19% on the standalone console, now AU$977 (down from AU$1,199.95).
And, as an added bonus, if you’ve been keen to own the PSVR2 headset, that’s also down to a more palatable price at Amazon at AU$498. It did dip below AU$480 during Black Friday, but this is still an attractive price.
If you’ve been hesitant to invest in the PSVR 2 at its full price, this early Boxing Day deal brings it down to a more accessible price point. Offering a seamless gateway to VR gaming when connected to a PS5, I reckon it’s a no-brainer.
Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
