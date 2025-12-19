The PlayStation 5 Slim plummets to just AU$477 – right in time for Christmas

We’ve not even hit the Boxing Day sales in Australia, but Amazon is clearly getting into the giving spirit early with a huge price drop on the PS5 Slim digital edition, bringing it down to just AU$477 – that’s a massive 36% discount!

Impressively, it beats the AU$488 low we saw during the recent Black Friday sales. We also saw the EA Sports FC26 bundle going for just AU$1 more – AU$489 – and in similar fashion, Amazon also has a Fortnite bundle for AU$479. An extra AU$2 for one of the most popular games in recent memory is a sweet deal if you ask me.

Many of Australia’s major retailers also have some stellar discounts on the same PS5 Slim console – JB Hi-Fi has it for AU$479 for example – but Amazon is your best bet for the lowest price. And the retailer will get it shipped to your door ahead of Christmas if you live in a metro area.

If you’d rather the disc version of the PS5, that’s also discounted to AU$629 for the standalone console (not quite as good as its Black Friday price), or the same price with a copy of Fortnite Flowering Chaos.

Alternatively, if you want to invest in the more powerful PS5 Pro, you can save 19% on the standalone console, now AU$977 (down from AU$1,199.95).

And, as an added bonus, if you’ve been keen to own the PSVR2 headset, that’s also down to a more palatable price at Amazon at AU$498. It did dip below AU$480 during Black Friday, but this is still an attractive price.