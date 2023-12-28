Save up to $900 on Samsung's incredible Odyssey Neo G8 curved, PS5-friendly gaming monitor

In one of the best after-Christmas deals I've seen so far, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is heavily discounted at Samsung, and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday.

Samsung is offering heavy discounts on 32-, 43- and 55-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved monitors in this limited-time-only sale, with the largest screen size slashed by a massive $900. If that's too big for you, the 32-inch screen is likely perfect for your needs, and it's currently $999 at Samsung, a $500 discount that's well worth taking advantage of.

Granted, even with these fantastic deal prices, these monitors are still pricey purchases, but they're well worth the money. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a fantastic PS5 monitor, offering 4K output and up to 240Hz refresh rate, HDR 2000 and UHD resolution for beautiful picture quality that'll see you happily gaming for years to come.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8: save up to $900 at Samsung

