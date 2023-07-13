Prime Day is done, but if you're quick these 3 PS5 SSD deals can bag you a 2TB drive for about $100

Yup, the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals and wider Prime Day gaming deals might be over, but that is no reason why you can't pick up a cheap PS5 SSD deal today. And on huge 2TB models, no less.

Not too long ago, we were celebrating the point at which the best SSDs for PS5 reached the 1TB-for-$100, but now we're here to report that - even outside of a major sales period like Prime Day - you can now get 2TB for $100 (pretty much). We add that caveat as, in truth, there are a few 2TB models on either side of the $100 mark by a few bucks.

First, the XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD is now just $89.99 at Amazon (after you tick a coupon, down from $209.99) - which represents absolutely wild value for money. This was one of the first incredibly popular PS5 SSDs due to its value-for-money place in the market - and its excellence as a drive generally. As a result, it's not massively surprising to see it offer exceptional value like this, but, seriously, 2TB for under $90 is almost incredible. Literally. Small side note: this model, which is reliable and absolutely recommendable, comes with a heat spreader which is not quite the same as a heatsink (the former being more flexible and less of a rigid attachment, like the latter).

And thus, if you're after something with a 'proper' heatsink, then you can also get a bargain with either the ADATA Legend 960 for $109.99 at Best Buy (was $199.99), or the excellent Corsair MP600 PRO LPX, which is now $109.99 at Amazon (was $129.99). Both of these latter drives have more substantial heatsinks to provide more confidence and have proven themselves in testing repeatedly.

As a result, we have no hesitation in recommending any of these PS5 SSDs, and you can read more on those deals just below.

XPG Gammix S70 Blade PS5 SSD | 2TB | was $209.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (after coupon)

Save $120 (after coupon) - This is a wild deal, bagging you a 2TB PS5 SSD for less than $90 after you've ticked the coupon box! Needless to say, that's a lowest ever price - and by a long way. As a note, this SSD comes with a heat spreader which isn't quite the same as a solid heatsink unit. But fear not as this still does a splendid job and lots of our colleagues and friends use this very drive in their PS5s. UK price: was £109.95 now £98.90 at Amazon



ADATA Legend 960 PS5 SSD | 2TB | was $199.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - If you are looking for something with a solid heatsink or have a bit more budget to play with (or both) then our first offering at just over the $100 mark is a beaut - and the lowest ever price too. UK price: was £132.49 now £125.02 at Amazon



Corsair MP600 PRO LPX PS5 SSD | 2TB | was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Not actually a huge saving on this one as the MP600's retail price has steadily fallen, but this is still the lowest-ever price, and exceptional value on one of the very top PS5 SSDs money can buy. UK price: was £189.99 now £117.99 at Amazon



If you're keeping your options open though, here are some more prices of 2TB PS5 SSDs on some of the other big names in the game as dug up by our automatically-refreshing price-finding tech.

And if you're still hunting for some broader discounts this week, then check in with our guides to the Prime Day PS5 deals, Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals that are all still available.