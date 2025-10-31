Eager to dive into this year's EA Sports FC? Whether you're a massive virtual footie fan looking to upgrade your aging hardware or a first-time player, these PS5 and PS5 Pro bundles look like an open goal.

Right now, you can grab the PS5 Slim Digital Edition EA Sports FC 26 bundle for just £429 (was £485.99) at Very, the exact same cost as the console on its own, effectively giving you the game for free.

If you'd prefer a PS5 with a disc drive, then Very also has you covered with the PS5 Slim EA Sports FC 26 bundle, which is just £479 (was £535.99) - again, the same price as buying the PS5 without the game.

If you would rather buy the more premium PS5 Pro, then grab the PS5 Pro EA Sports FC 26 bundle for just £689 (was £755.99). That includes the game too, and actually comes in at £10 below the system's regular asking price - an absolute steal!

The best PS5 bundle deals today

Released just last month, EA Sports FC 26 is the latest entry in the long-running football simulation series that was previously known as FIFA.

This installment features a revamped Career story and a new iteration of the hugely popular Ultimate Team mode. It contains more than 20,000+ players recreated using real-world data, powering a refined and authentic sporting experience.

Not in the UK? Check the list below to see all the best deals on PS5 consoles and bundles in your region.

You can also read on for of other console recommendations.