Grab a PS5 with a free copy of EA Sports FC 26 in this brilliant bundle deal
Or even a PS5 Pro!
Eager to dive into this year's EA Sports FC? Whether you're a massive virtual footie fan looking to upgrade your aging hardware or a first-time player, these PS5 and PS5 Pro bundles look like an open goal.
Right now, you can grab the PS5 Slim Digital Edition EA Sports FC 26 bundle for just £429 (was £485.99) at Very, the exact same cost as the console on its own, effectively giving you the game for free.
If you'd prefer a PS5 with a disc drive, then Very also has you covered with the PS5 Slim EA Sports FC 26 bundle, which is just £479 (was £535.99) - again, the same price as buying the PS5 without the game.
If you would rather buy the more premium PS5 Pro, then grab the PS5 Pro EA Sports FC 26 bundle for just £689 (was £755.99). That includes the game too, and actually comes in at £10 below the system's regular asking price - an absolute steal!
The best PS5 bundle deals today
This PS5 Slim bundle nets you the console, a controller, and a copy of the latest EA Sports FC game to play right out of the box. Best of all, it's the same price as buying the console on its own - so a total no-brainer.
Price check: ShopTo - £429.85 | The Game Collection - £429.95 | John Lewis - £429.99 | PS Direct - £429.99 | Argos - £429.99 | Currys - £429 | Amazon - £429
If you would rather go for the console that comes with a disc drive, you can still get your hands on a bargain. This bundle nets you the PS5 Slim, a controller, and a copy of EA Sports FC 26 at no additional cost.
Price check: ShopTo - £479.85 | The Game Collection - £479.95 | John Lewis - £479.99 | PS Direct - £479.99 | Argos - £479.99 | Currys - £479 | Amazon - £479
High-end graphics lovers can also bag a bundle with this PS5 Pro offering. You're actually saving £10 compared to the usual RRP here, and netting a free game in the process.
Price check: ShopTo - £699.85 | The Game Collection - £699.95 | John Lewis - £699.99 | PS Direct - £699.99 | Argos - £699.99 | Currys - £699 | Amazon - £699 | Game - £699.99
Released just last month, EA Sports FC 26 is the latest entry in the long-running football simulation series that was previously known as FIFA.
This installment features a revamped Career story and a new iteration of the hugely popular Ultimate Team mode. It contains more than 20,000+ players recreated using real-world data, powering a refined and authentic sporting experience.
Not in the UK? Check the list below to see all the best deals on PS5 consoles and bundles in your region.
You can also read on for of other console recommendations.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming products at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.