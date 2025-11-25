That PS5 Pro deal at Amazon is not the lowest price going – get it here instead

It keeps going lower!

PS5 Pro deal
Editor's note - As we predicted, Amazon has price matched the superb Argos deal in the time since this article was first posted. The PS5 Pro is now just £569.99 (was £699.99) at Amazon and you can still get it at Argos for just £569.99 (was £699.99), too. The rest of this story remains as originally published.

And that is the same today on the PS5 Pro! Instead of going to Amazon in the UK, head over to Argos to get the PlayStation 5 for just £569.99 (was £699.99)! This is a crazy-low price and a brand-new record-low in the UK! Amazing scenes.

PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £569.99 at Argos

This is a brand-new record-low price for the PlayStation 5 Pro in the UK, and outdoes Amazon UK's price that had a lot of fuss around it earlier this week, too. This is absolutely the best place to get the enhanced PS5 console, and I couldn't recommend it more. However, I wouldn't be surprised if Amazon price matches this low cost very soon indeed...

The PS5 Pro is a brilliant console for the PlayStation enthusiast, console gamer who wants the most performant machine, and for those looking to get the absolute most out of the PS5 games with a 120Hz 4K TV.

Its list price is very steep indeed, so this new price for the Black Friday PS5 deals is a belter.

If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below, wherever you are in the world.

