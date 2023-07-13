Prime Day might be over, but these 5 gaming headset deals are still hanging on

Amazon Prime Day is now behind us, but as is tradition, some stellar deals are still live and kicking. Case in point: the following gaming headset deals that are too good to be missed.

Whether you regularly play on PS5 or Xbox Series X, there's still a few Prime Day gaming headset deals to shout about. From budget to mid-range workhorses, all the way up to our most premium picks, this could be your last chance to score that headset you've been pining for before they rocket back up to retail price.

It was an excellent year for savings on the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets. Brands like SteelSeries, Razer, HyperX and more showed up with record-low discounts. Granted, much of that will come down to a headset's age and shelf life, but some of the discounts really surprised us during Prime Day 2023.

Below, we've highlighted five of the best gaming headset deals, in both the US and UK, that are still worth shopping for while stocks last. Though you may want to act fast; now that Prime Day is over, any and all of these awesome savings can disappear at a moment's notice.

Today's best post-Prime Day gaming headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $63.94 at Amazon

Save $36.05 - The Razer BlackShark V2 is cheaper than it's ever been and holds this record low after Prime Day. This mid-range headset lives up to Razer's penchant for comfort and build quality, making it an ideal choice for long-lasting gaming sessions. Amazon UK price: now £63.94 Price check: Best Buy - $62.99 | Walmart - $89

SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless headset: was $193.50 now $132 at Amazon

Save $60 - This Arctis 9X deal isn't as strong as it was during the event itself, but this is still a solid $60 off one of the best Designed for Xbox headsets on the market right now. Amazon UK price: now £139.99 Price check: Best Buy - $132.99 | Walmart - $132



Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Just shy of its lowest ever price, Xbox's official headset is one of the go-to mid-range options if you're playing on its current-gen consoles. Offering audio that punches well above its weight, and a solid Xbox-supporting feature set, you can't go wrong with this excellent pair of official cans. Amazon UK price: now £84.70 Price check: Best Buy - $99.99 | Target - $99.99 | Walmart - $79.99

Sony-Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset: was $229.99 now $148 at Amazon

Save 7% - Not only is this a rare discount for one of Sony's official gaming headsets, it's also the cheapest it's ever been during Amazon's sales event. It's even better value right now, considering Prime Day is over, so it's well worth snapping one up as the discount could end at a moment's notice. Amazon UK price: now £129.99 Price check: Best Buy - $229.99 | Target - $199.99 | Walmart - $229.99 (includes hanger)

If the above deals aren't in your region, we've also sourced the best gaming headset deals where you are. Check the box below for the best offers available wherever you live.

It's not just gaming headsets that are still going strong post Prime Day. We're still seeing a healthy bunch of Prime Day PS5 deals and the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals after the fact, so be sure to shop for savings while you're able.