PlayStation console exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch on Xbox later this year

Story-driven action game Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One later this year.

The news was revealed in a brief teaser trailer shared by IGN that offers a glimpse at two new in-game hats that will presumably be included in the upcoming release. These collectible cosmetic items are used to dress up your adorable Rot spirit companions throughout the game. The teaser trailer also shows an official release date for the Xbox port: August 15, 2024. You can see the full trailer for yourself below.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was first released back in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It was a timed PlayStation console exclusive and, while it didn't quite make our list of the best PS5 games, it remains a popular choice on the platform and was well-liked by critics and fans.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it was the debut title of developer Ember Lab and follows the young spirit guide Kena as she explores a daunting, forgotten landscape. It features a range of interesting special abilities to master and is rendered in some absolutely adorable visuals inspired by Western animation. Despite the cute looks, it’s still quite a punishing game with difficult combat and very challenging boss fights to overcome.

Its release on Xbox platforms is definitely worth celebrating, finally offering more players the chance to discover everything that this unique gem has to offer. With some brilliant former Xbox console exclusive titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded finally making their way over to PS5, it only seems fair that some top PlayStation titles go the other way.

