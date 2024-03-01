One of the best 4K PS5 monitors is still available for a lowest-ever price

We're not quite sure how this PS5 monitor deal is still going but here we are. Offering perhaps the best means to bag an all-singing, all-dancing premium PS5 (and Xbox, and PC) monitor for less, the superb Sony inZone M9 monitor is still at its lowest-ever price of just $698 (was $899.99) at Amazon.
This was monumental news when it first dropped to this price back in early-to-mid February, but the fact that the price has remained so low is a huge blessing. Especially given that the monitor's price had never gone below the $798 mark before. As a result, if you're after a PS5 monitor that'll maximize your bang for buck value, then this is it - this price cut basically changes the whole category of the monitor from a premium one to a more mid-range 4K screen.
Widely considered to be one of the absolute best monitors for PS5, the Sony Inzone M9 is the one to get if you want a 4K screen that'll do it all. You can see more on the deal below as well as some other prices on 4K screens further on down.
Today's best PS5 monitor deal
Sony Inzone M9: was
$899.99 now $698 at Amazon
Save $201; lowest-ever price - This remains a record-low price for the Sony Inzone M9, and we're not quite sure how it is still down at this price. If you want to maximize what you get for your monitor money then this is the screen to invest in.
Price check: Walmart - $698 | Best Buy - $699.99
UK price: EE - £899 | Currys - £999 | Sony - £999
In terms of specific specs, the Inzone M9 offers HDMI 2.1 support (for that 120Hz smoothness), a refresh rate of 144Hz, a Display HDR 600 rating, and HDR tone mapping, all squeezed into its beautiful 4K 27-inch IPS panel. It's absolutely ideal if you have a PS5 and PC setup, as it will play to the strengths of both and offer quality performance-. It's also flat-out perfect for those looking for just a dedicated PS5 monitor.
If you're looking to keep your options open this spring, however, then we've also got a range of prices on some other top 4K options below.
On the hunt for more PlayStation gear? Check out our guides to the best SSD for PS5, the best PS5 headsets, and the best PS5 controllers you can get right now.
