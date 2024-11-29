One of the best Black Friday audio deals I've seen is this pair of versatile gaming earbuds for under $20 / £20

Here's one of the strongest Black Friday gaming deals that I've spotted so far. Right now you can pick up a capable pair of multi-platform gaming earbuds for under $20 thanks to a massive 51% price cut.

The HyperX Cloud Earbuds II are currently on sale for just $19.49 (was $39.99) at Amazon in the US. That's a $20.50 saving and takes them all the way down to a new lowest-ever price at the retail giant.

They have also received a similar Black Friday discount in the UK, taking them down to a new lowest-ever price of just £19.99 (was £34.99) at Amazon.

They are compatible with any device with a 3.5mm port, which includes Nintendo Switch plus Xbox and PlayStation via their respective controllers. If you're after an affordable, versatile gaming audio solution at a brilliant price then you're all set with these.

The best Black Friday gaming earbuds deal

The multi-platform nature of these buds means that this is not only one of the strongest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals but also one of the best Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday PS5 deals.

They're also compatible with mobile phones, provided your model has a 3.5mm connector or you have the relevant adapter.

There's also no need to worry if you're outside the US or UK. You can take a look at some of the best HyperX Cloud Earbuds II deals in your region below.