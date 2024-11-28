I'm a budget-conscious gamer, and these are my top 20 Black Friday gaming deals under $20

Black Friday doesn't have to be expensive, and to prove it, I've been hard at work tracking down twenty great gaming deals that come in under $20 a piece.

I've nailed down discounts for all kinds of gamers, whether you own a PlayStation console, an Xbox, or the Nintendo Switch. Some of my personal highlights include the HyperX Cloud Earbuds II, which are compatible with all three platforms and are currently on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just $19.49 (was $39.99) at Amazon.

Other favorites are the Nintendo Switch compatible SanDisk 128GB Extreme micro SD Card for just $12.99 (was $20.99) at Amazon and the Xbox Series X version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for just $19.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy.

Read on for a complete rundown of these deals, plus many other fantastic offers.

The best PlayStation deals under $20

KontrolFreek FPS Galaxy Edition Thumbsticks: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Best Buy As an extremely sweaty Call of Duty player, I use a pair of KontrolFreek thumbsticks at home. These little add-ons attach to the top of your controller, in theory making fine aiming a little easier. Whether or not they are truly effective is up for debate, but there's no reason not to try them at this price.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5: was $20.16 now $17.13 at Amazon This charging stand from Razer is cheaper than the Sony alternative and offers a great way to charge and display your DualSense Wireless Controller. This is also a new lowest-ever price for the white model, so a solid Black Friday deal.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds II: was $39.99 now $19.49 at Amazon Here's a fantastic deal on a pair of PS5-compatible earbuds. The HyperX Cloud II earbuds are on sale for a new lowest-ever price, which is excellent news if you want a pair. Just plug them into the DualSense audio jack, and you're ready to go.

The Nioh Collection: was $69.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy If you only pick up one game this Black Friday, it makes sense to try and maximize the value of your purchase. For under $20, you get two great souls-like action games, Nioh and Nioh 2, with PS5 enhancements like 120fps support. All expansions are even included, so you're getting a meaty experience that will last you a long time.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Limited Edition: was $69.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I'll level with you; I'm a complete sucker for cheap games that come with some DLC. That's why I recommend this Limited Edition version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - the open-world game inspired by the movie series. This edition packs a character gear set and a unique weapon as a bonus for under $20.

The best Nintendo deals under $20

SanDisk 128GB Extreme micro SD Card: was $20.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Black Friday is always a great time to pick up a Nintendo Switch SD card because of deals like this. For under $13 you can add 128GB to your storage capacity, more than enough for a modest collection of digital games.

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch (Mario Pop): was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon A protective case is always a smart investment, and this option from PowerA is a real bargain at this new lowest-ever price. It fits all models of Nintendo Switch (even Nintendo Switch Lite, thanks to some nifty included inserts) and boasts nine-game card slots and plenty of space for accessories.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $17.99 now $14.99 at Amazon I'm very fond of this Mario spinoff, which arms the iconic red plumber with a laser pistol. It's a turn-based tactics game that requires a fair amount of skill to beat but is still very approachable for those new to the genre. It received great review scores but didn't sell too well - hence today's price. Still, that's good news if you want a fantastic game for less.

Rabbids Party of Legends: was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy Bad news if you thought you'd seen the last of the Rabbids. This family-friendly party game is inspired by Journey to the West and, while not perfect, is an absolute blast when you play in a group. If you're searching for something to keep everyone entertained for a few hours at a family gathering, this is it.

PowerA Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch (Fortnite Peely): was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon If you're after a pair of Nintendo Switch earbuds either for yourself or as a gift, then this budget-friendly option is worth your time. These PowerA buds have a cute design inspired by the Fortnite character Peely and even come with a little carrying bag and a code for an in-game item.

CRKD Atom (Atomic Purple): was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The CRKD Atom is, without a doubt, the cutest controller you'll see today and is now at a new lowest-ever price. It's an adorable miniature pad that can fit on a keychain and is compatible with Nintendo Switch. Just bear in mind that because it doesn't have thumbsticks, you can't play every game with it, but it is still great for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

PDP Rematch Enhanced Wired Controller: A fully featured wired controller for under $20 is no small feat, so this is worth your time. This controller has programmable back buttons and a lovely green glow-in-the-dark design inspired by the Mushroom power-ups from the Super Mario series. It's a good pick if you're after a cheap pad for two-player gaming.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 : was $39.99 now $18.99 at Amazon This is another deal that really stands out in terms of sheer value. This collection contains some of the best stealth games ever made, specifically Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3. You also get Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2, plus digital books on each and loads of other extras, which are a lovely bonus. Whether you're new to the series or a collector, this is hard to beat for $18.99.

The best Xbox deals under $20

Far Cry 6: was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy A big-budget open-world first-person shooter with at least sixty hours of content to discover for under $15? The value here is immense. I have really enjoyed my time with Far Cry 6 on PS5 and still haven't seen the credits roll over 100 hours in.

Skull and Bones Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy The Best Buy exclusive Skull and Bones Limited Edition is on offer and comes with a downloadable bonus mission. It goes without saying, but if you're a fan of all things pirate, this is worth a go.

JBL Quantum 100: was $39.95 now $19.95 at Walmart This wired pair of JBL gaming headphones is a great fit for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S but is also compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It is lightweight with cushioned earcups and a detachable mic, which is a pretty decent feature for the price.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor : was $69.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was a big release in April of last year, so to see it already discounted to below $20 is very welcome. This action-adventure game is a treat for Star Wars fans, with its own thrilling story set in the world of the films.

System Shock: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon This is a new lowest-ever price on the excellent System Shock, which recreates the sci-fi adventure game that inspired Bioshock. It's a fantastic time and well worth experiencing if you're interested in learning more about one of the most significant games ever released.

