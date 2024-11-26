One of my favorite Xbox controllers and its glorious Elden Ring special edition are cheaper than they've ever been this Black Friday

Today's discount on the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 and its immaculate Elden Ring special edition are easily among my favorite Black Friday Xbox controller deals yet. And while they're not the steepest price drops in the world, they are both record-low prices for the impressively customizable controller.

Right now, the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 controller has dropped to $152.09 (was $169.99) at Amazon US.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, we have the standard Thrustmaster eSwap X2 down at just £119.99 (was £149.99). But the real showstopper is the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 Elden Ring edition - its first discount on record taking it down to £158.90 (was £179.99).

In all cases, these are either record-low prices for the popular premium Xbox controller or impressive first-time savings. And while there's unfortunately no US saving for the Elden Ring edition, it's still overall one of the most tempting Black Friday Xbox controller deals I've seen this week.

Today's best Thrustmaster Xbox controller deal in the US

Today's best Thrustmaster Xbox controller deals in the UK

was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon This is easily the most impressive UK discount for the eSwap X2 yet, coming in at a chunky 30 quid cheaper than retail price. If you're simply looking to purchase the modular gamepad for less, this is the option I'd recommend above all else. Price check: Thrustmaster - £119.99

was £179.99 now £158.90 at Amazon What sets the Elden Ring edition apart is its phenomenal aesthetic, featuring art from the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and plenty of game-inspired flourishes and graphics. If you really want to show off, this is the one to go for.

The Thrustmaster eSwap X2 is straight-up one of the best Xbox controllers on the market today, especially in that higher premium bracket. It's certainly one of the most innovative controllers of recent times too, building on the modular nature of the original design.

The standout feature is its swappable stick modules. These are very easy to swap around on the controller and can be extremely handy if, for example, you prefer a symmetrical thumbstick layout like what PlayStation has on its DualSense Wireless Controller. The only real kicker, as with all Thrustmaster pads, is that it's unfortunately wired only. But if that's not an issue for you, then this represents easily one of the best Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen this week.

Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Thrustmaster eSwap X2 deals in your region.