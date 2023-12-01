One of my favorite gaming headset deals is still available and is perfect if you missed out on Black Friday

This is the way - to excellent gaming audio and a brilliant price on a premium wireless gaming headset. If you're on the hunt for a premium wireless gaming headset this holiday season, as a gaming gift or for yourself, then Amazon has come up with the goods right here.

The Astro A30 Wireless Mandalorian Edition is a versatile, premium wireless headset and is currently down to a record-low US price of just $149.99 at Amazon (was $249).

That's a huge saving of $100 on what I think is one of the very best wireless gaming headsets of last year. I have this set at home and I used this as my everyday work and PS5 headset for months earlier this year so can testify to its excellence.

Of course, $150 is still a significant price of admission, but the scale of this price cut, and it being at a record low, means this excellent do-it-all headset finds itself in a whole new category. This is now akin to getting a premium item for a mid-to-high-end price - and you're getting one that can provide a range of solutions in one hit, being a one-and-done headset for PlayStation, PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch. It'll also have you covered with dual-connectivity meaning you can remain hooked up to your phone while playing.

This is a seriously good deal; you can see more information on this PS5 headset sale below, and we've also included some more prices on wireless sets, in case you want to shop around.

Today's best PS5 gaming headset deal

Astro A30 Wireless Mandalorian Edition: was $249 now $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This lowest-ever price on the Mandalorian Edition A30 Wireless is a terrific deal in the run-up to the holidays. For those looking for a premium do-it-all wireless gaming headset then this is superb value - and it looks cool too. UK price: Amazon - £229.99

If you're keen to keep your options open, though, then we've got a range of the latest and best prices on some other wireless gaming headsets below.

If you're looking to browse more headsets or audio options then check out our guides to the best gaming earbuds, best PS4 headsets, and best Xbox Series X headsets.