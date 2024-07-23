NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, July 24 (game #409)

Is this an easier Connections puzzle? No chance! It's another tough one from the NYT, so read on for my hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #409) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KID

CALF

THIGH

KIT

TENDER

SHOULDER

MUSCLE

RIB

FAWN

TEASE

JOSTLE

CUB

BREAST

BARGE

RAZZ

WING

NYT Connections today (game #409) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: You're having a laugh

You're having a laugh Green: Finger lickin' good

Finger lickin' good Blue: Awww, cute!

Awww, cute! Purple: Out of my way!

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #409) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: JOKE AROUND WITH

GREEN: POULTRY CUTS

BLUE: BABY ANIMALS

PURPLE: PUSH THROUGH A CROWD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #409) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #409, are…

YELLOW: JOKE AROUND WITH KID, RAZZ, RIB, TEASE

KID, RAZZ, RIB, TEASE BLUE: BABY ANIMALS CALF, CUB, FAWN, KIT

CALF, CUB, FAWN, KIT PURPLE: PUSH THROUGH A CROWD BARGE, JOSTLE, MUSCLE, SHOULDER

BARGE, JOSTLE, MUSCLE, SHOULDER GREEN: POULTRY CUTS BREAST, TENDER, THIGH, WING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

The NYT's insistence on throwing misdirection into every Connections puzzle can grate a little. Today is a prime example, because I lost two guesses to what easily could or maybe should have been answers, but weren't. And in one case, I think the non answer was a better one than the actual solution.

My problems began with the baby animals group, which ended up being the blue one. I played CUB, CALF, KID and FAWN – because obviously they are all baby animals – but that was wrong. So I looked elsewhere and realized that KID could also go with TEASE and RIB, oh and RAZZ kind of fit, so I tried that and solved the yellow 'joke around with' group. Then I took another look at the animals again, swapped in KIT, and solved that one. Fine.

But that left eight answers. I'd already looked at SHOULDER, WING, THIGH and BREAST and figured it must be cuts of chicken, but hadn't yet guessed it because the presence of CALF, MUSCLE and RIB made me think there might have been a different meat or body-part related answer. But I tried it now, and – to my surprise – it was wrong. What gives? So I looked elsewhere and got the 'push through a crowd' group instead, adding SHOULDER to BARGE, JOSTLE and MUSCLE, which meant the last group was indeed 'poultry cuts' – but with TENDER in there instead. We don't even call them tenders in the UK, and even in the US surely it should be TENDERLOIN? I'm no expert, but anyway this was slightly frustrating even if technically it may have been allowed.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 23 July, game #408)

YELLOW: IMPOSTOR CHARLATAN, FRAUD, QUACK, SHAM

CHARLATAN, FRAUD, QUACK, SHAM GREEN: UTTERANCE NOISE, PEEP, SOUND, WORD

NOISE, PEEP, SOUND, WORD BLUE: ONE WHO LIKES SHOWING OFF HAM, HOT DOG, PEACOCK, SHOWBOAT

HAM, HOT DOG, PEACOCK, SHOWBOAT PURPLE: LOONEY TUNES CHARACTERS MINUS A LETTER BUG, PORK, SPEED, TWEET