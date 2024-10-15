NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, October 16 (game #493)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #493) - today's words



Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEACE

PEBBLE

LATER

SCISSORS

ROUND

CHEERIO

BYE

FLAKE

NEXT

BRACKET

SOON

SEED

VICTORY

PUFF

TWO

EVENTUALLY

NYT Connections today (game #493) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: In the end

In the end Green: Elements of a competition

Elements of a competition Blue: Charm could be one

Charm could be one Purple: Let your fingers do the talking

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #493) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AT SOME FUTURE POINT

GREEN: PARTS OF A TOURNAMENT SETUP

BLUE: BIT OF BREAKFAST CEREAL

PURPLE: WHAT THE OUTSTRETCHED INDEX AND MIDDLE FINGERS CAN REPRESENT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #493) - the answers



The answers to today's Connections, game #493, are…

YELLOW: AT SOME FUTURE POINT EVENTUALLY, LATER, NEXT, SOON

EVENTUALLY, LATER, NEXT, SOON GREEN: PARTS OF A TOURNAMENT SETUP BRACKET, BYE, ROUND, SEED

BRACKET, BYE, ROUND, SEED BLUE: BIT OF BREAKFAST CEREAL CHEERIO, FLAKE, PEBBLE, PUFF

CHEERIO, FLAKE, PEBBLE, PUFF PURPLE: WHAT THE OUTSTRETCHED INDEX AND MIDDLE FINGERS CAN REPRESENT PEACE, SCISSORS, TWO, VICTORY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I'm trying something new with my daily dose of Connections, namely attempting to solve the hardest groups first. It didn't entirely work today – not least because guessing which one the NYT will deem the toughest isn't a sure thing. But I did come up with green followed by purple and then blue, leaving the yellow group by default. Given that I'd already realized what that yellow group was, that meant that today was a rare day in which I genuinely solved all four.

Why am I doing this? No real reason, beyond my seemingly unending desire to make life more difficult for myself. That said, solving the harder ones earlier does make it a lot less likely that you'll fail (obviously). Admittedly, purple was a bit of a shot in the dark for me today. I spotted blue (BIT OF BREAKFAST CEREAL), so left out CHEERIO, FLAKE, PEBBLE and PUFF from my deliberations. And I'd already got green (PARTS OF A TOURNAMENT SETUP).

That left me with eight words: PEACE, SCISSORS, TWO, VICTORY, EVENTUALLY, LATER, NEXT, SOON. Clearly the final four of those would form a group, so I played the other four first and was pleased to see them change color. I then played the cereals group, and finally the AT SOME FUTURE POINT quartet, meaning I went at least some way towards the NYT's top score, the 'Reverse rainbow' where you go purple, blue, green, yellow. Maybe tomorrow will be the day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

