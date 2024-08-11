NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, August 12 (game #428)

Monday's Connections is here – and so are my hints for it. Read on if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #428) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOWIE

HEAD

FULL

BUTTER

LEAD

THRONE

MERCURY

KING

QUEEN

BUTTERFLY

JOHN

GOLD

BUTCHER

TWIN

TIN

CAN

NYT Connections today (game #428) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Heavy?

Heavy? Green: Sleep tight

Sleep tight Blue: A very private place

A very private place Purple: Blades

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #428) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: METAL ELEMENTS

GREEN: MATTRESS SIZES

BLUE: SLANG FOR TOILET

PURPLE: KINDS OF KNIVES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #428) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #428, are…

YELLOW: METAL ELEMENTS GOLD, LEAD, MERCURY, TIN

GOLD, LEAD, MERCURY, TIN GREEN: MATTRESS SIZES FULL, KING, QUEEN, TWIN

FULL, KING, QUEEN, TWIN BLUE: SLANG FOR TOILET CAN, HEAD, JOHN, THRONE

CAN, HEAD, JOHN, THRONE PURPLE: KINDS OF KNIVES BOWIE, BUTCHER, BUTTER, BUTTERFLY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm not an expert in knives, mattresses, metals or, um, toilets, but all of the answers in today's Connections are obvious enough that I sailed through it, and I suspect many others will do too.

I spotted green – KING, QUEEN, TWIN – right away, but wasn't sure FULL was also a type of mattress, so left that one alone and looked elsewhere. Then I spotted BOWIE, and other than David Bowie, the only connection I could think of was knife. Looking around I saw BUTCHER, BUTTER and BUTTERFLY, and solved purple right away. The fact that that was the toughest, supposedly, says it all about how easy this one was, and I quickly moved through the other groups, solving the mattress one by default but having long ago realized that it definitely was correct.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

