The Nintendo Switch 2 has had its price slashed at retailers in the UK, including an EA Sports FC 26 bundle at Currys
There has never been a better time to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK, with retailers currently racing to discount the console ahead of Black Friday.
You can grab the popular Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for just £409 (was £429) at Very - with matching discounts at both John Lewis and Amazon.
That nets you one great game out of the box, but if you're craving even more, then a couple of retailer-specific bundles have you covered.
Footie fans shouldn't miss the chance to grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle with a copy of EA Sports FC 26 for £459 (was £479) at Currys - currently a little cheaper than buying both items separately at the retailer.
Back over at Very, you can get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle plus a copy of the excellent Donkey Kong Bananza for just £459 (was £489), the perfect little bundle for Nintendo fans.
This retailer offer nets you the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, which includes the console and a digital copy of Mario Kart World, plus a physical copy of EA Sports FC 26. It's the perfect holiday gift for football fans and, with the game costing £52.99 on its own, is currently slightly cheaper than buying both items individually at Currys.
If you would prefer to stick with more traditional Nintendo games, then this similarly priced bundle at Very is a great alternative to the Currys offer. It nets you the console, a digital version of Mario Kart World, and a physical copy of the superb Donkey Kong Bananza.
If you're only interested in scooping up the Nintendo Switch 2 at its current discounted price, then there are loads of options at your fingertips with £20 off at Very, John Lewis, and Amazon - with most other retailers not far behind.
These deals are so worthwhile not just because they're good discounts, but because they get you some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games.
Mario Kart World is an absolute must-have and the perfect introduction to the console. Unlike previous Mario Kart games, it features a full open world that's a delight to explore.
Throw in plenty of unlockable characters and the option to keep racing online, and you have a game that's going to keep you busy for a long time. It's also an impressive graphical showcase, with 4K graphics in docked mode.
EA Sports FC 26 is also a great pick, having scored four and a half stars in our recent review. It's a fantastic improvement on previous entries, with best-in-class player likenesses and a wealth of little changes to enhance the experience. It's a real treat for football lovers.
Keep reading for some of our other top Nintendo Switch 2 game recommendations or to see the other best Nintendo Switch 2 deals near you.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
