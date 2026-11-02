You don't need to be a tech expert to know that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be one of the most sought-after items in this year's Black Friday sales. And although we're now in November, I wasn't expecting to see any deals for a few weeks. But two surprisingly strong Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are already available at the official Nintendo Store, which I think will rival anything we see during this month's sales.

• View all Switch 2 bundle deals at Nintendo

The first brings together a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, a 256GB Samsung microSD card, and a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera for £459.99. That's a total saving of almost £95 compared with buying these items individually.

As for the second bundle, you can get a Switch 2, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a 256GB Samsung microSD card, and a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera for £449.99. Oh, and let's not forget the free Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Gym Bag. The total savings from picking up this bundle are around £75.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: £459.99 at Nintendo Store UK As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: £449.99 at Nintendo Store UK An equally tempting alternative to the Switch 2 bundle above is this version that swaps Mario Kart World for a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Given that this compilation of sports titles that make full use of the console's motion controls retails for less than the racer, it's a slightly cheaper bundle. You still get a 256GB microSD card and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, as well.

As for the actual value of the extras in both bundles, each contains one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games to start your collection.

Mario Kart World is a fantastic new entry in the party racer series, which expands it with more freedom and open-world elements. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, meanwhile, is another fun compilation of games that make use of the console's motion controls to recreate tennis, volleyball, bowling, golf, and more.

The microSD card is a really nice inclusion as well. Even though the Switch 2 comes with a respectable 256GB of storage built in, having another 256GB on top is very handy as game sizes are continuously increasing, and this means you can have a relatively large library of titles installed at once.

Lastly, there's the Switch 2 Camera, which is probably the least valuable item of the bunch. If you do expect to do a lot of online multiplayer with friends and family, though, this will let you make the most of Game Chat features that can put your face and voice in certain games as you play, including Mario Kart World.