Amazon AU is finally selling the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of next week's release – and there's even a (tiny) discount

Good news, gamers. The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally available on Amazon in Australia, and it’s being offered for one of the cheapest prices, at the time of writing.

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases on 5 June in Australia, along with Mario Kart World and a range of new accessories. The console on its own has an RRP of AU$699.95, but Amazon’s offering it for just AU$696. It’s a price that beats most other retailers in Australia, and with Nintendo’s next device generation so close that you could touch it, Amazon’s listing might push you to make a purchase – especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, or have just been holding out until now.

Want the Mario Kart World bundle? That’s available on Amazon too – for AU$766 (also discounted by AU$3.95).

Best Nintendo Switch 2 deal

Nintendo Switch 2: AU$696 on Amazon This is the console-only version, which includes the Nintendo Switch 2 with its dock, two Joy-Cons and a Joy-Con-slottable controller, but no games. We were quite impressed when we went hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2, noting that the console feels much more premium than the first generation device.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal

Nintendo Switch 2: AU$753.95 on eBay with code This bundle is a good starter pack if you want a new game to go with the new console. You'll get the console itself, the Switch dock, two Joy-Cons and Joy-Con-slottable controller, along with a download code for Mario Kart World, the new and open-world take on the fan favourite racing game. This listing includes free 2-4 day delivery, so although you may not get your console as quick as with some other retailers, you'll spend AU$16 less than the RRP. Remember to add code SWITCH2 to your purchase to get the price down to AU$753.95 – otherwise you'll pay AU$793.95.

Keen on Nintendo Switch 2 accessories? You can snag most of them on Amazon, including the new Pro controller and camera.

Nintendo Switch 2 retailers in Australia

There are a handful of other retailers offering the Nintendo Switch 2, including those featured below.

What’s new with the Nintendo Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a bigger and more powerful console than its predecessor, which was released in 2017. It has a huge 7.9-inch 120Hz 1080p LCD display (bigger than the 7-inch screen on the Switch OLED).

But the screen's not the only thing that's gotten an upgrade. The Joy-Cons now magnetically attach to the console, and just like the original Switch, the gamepad can be slotted into a docking station to project your gameplay onto a TV or monitor.

The controllers are fundamentally the same as when the Switch first debuted, apart from four changes. The aforementioned magnetism, an extra trigger on the backside, a new button on the front for Game Chat (a quick tool for communicating with friends in-game) and the ability to convert the controller into a mouse on the fly.

A 5,220mAh battery is built-in with 256GB default storage and a MicroSD Express card slot, allowing for up to 1TB of extra space. As for performance, the Switch 2 uses a new custom chip by Nvidia which reportedly allows for up to 10x the graphical performance vs the OG Switch.

DLSS and ray tracing are also possible on the new console, though this will be reserved for graphically-intense games like Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk 2077. Select original Switch games will be getting upgrades to match the Switch 2’s performance, and most Nintendo Switch games (including those on cartridges) will be compatible with the new console.