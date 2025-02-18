Nintendo is set to discontinue Gold Points rewards a week before the Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo is set to discontinue its Gold Points rewards scheme

From March 24, 2025, you'll no longer be able to earn them

However, points you earn now will be redeemable for another 12 months

Nintendo has confirmed it will be winding down its eShop Gold Points rewards scheme next month.

The announcement was made over on the official My Nintendo website, confirming that the earning of Gold Points will be discontinued on March 24, 2025. At the time of writing, the website is currently returning an error for that page. But an FAQ (sourced by Go Nintendo) provides more details, reading:

"Beginning at 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025, users will no longer be able to earn My Nintendo Gold Points. Gold Points will no longer be earned for digital purchases on Nintendo eShop after 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025.

"Gold Points will no longer be earned on physical games that release after 3/24/2025. For physical games that released on or before 3/24/2025, Gold Points may still be earned by registering eligible titles within one year from the original release date of the game.

"All earned Gold Points will continue to be valid and redeemable for 12 months after they are issued. Please note that there are no changes to how you redeem the Gold Points you already earned."

Suspiciously, this is happening about a week and a half ahead of April 2's scheduled Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Nintendo currently hasn't announced a replacement for the Gold Points rewards scheme, but there is a chance the company could be implementing a new system for when its new console arrives later this year.

If not, then that's definitely a shame. Gold Points are a pretty great way of saving cash on digital eShop purchases. Like PlayStation Rewards, Gold Points are added to your Nintendo account after registering a physical game or purchasing a game digitally on the eShop. Over time, this lets players save a substantial amount on the best Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo accounts will transfer to Nintendo Switch 2, so, could a bigger Nintendo eShop overhaul be on the way? Let's hope so, because it definitely needs one.