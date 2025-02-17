Marvel Rivals director gives hope to the idea of a Nintendo Switch 2 port

- It seems that Marvel Rivals could come to Nintendo Switch 2
- The game's producer states NetEase Games is "open" to a Switch 2 version
- It's not available on the original Nintendo Switch hardware
Here's some potentially good news, webslingers, as multiplayer game of the hour Marvel Rivals could well make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 with the game's producer open to the idea of a port.
Speaking to GameSpot at the DICE Summit, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu responded to a question regarding Marvel Rivals' potential arrival on Nintendo Switch 2.
The producer said: "We're already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits. And whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we're open to that. The reason why we didn't launch it onto the Switch, it was the first generation of that device they cannot provide a great experience for our gameplay. So if it could achieve that goal, we're open to that."
While this doesn't set anything in stone, it's quite clear that developer NetEase Game is at least eager to expand its playerbase by offering Marvel Rivals on another console. And why not? The multiplayer hero shooter has enjoyed an enviable amount of success across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Plus, it's easy to imagine Fortnite, Overwatch 2 and other popular multiplayer titles making the jump to Nintendo Switch 2, especially if the upcoming console offers a significant jump in performance over the original model.
Currently, Marvel Rivals is going strong with its first season well underway. Since launch, the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman being added to the game. It also promises a new hero to be added to the roster every six weeks.
