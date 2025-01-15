Friendship ended with Overwatch 2 as Marvel Rivals developer promises a new hero every six weeks

New heroes are coming to Marvel Rivals

Developer NetEase Games wants to release one roughly every six weeks

This is in addition to other seasonal content like new maps

Developer NeatEase Games has stated that Marvel Rivals will receive a new hero “each half of the season” - or approximately every six weeks.

Game director Guangyun Chen revealed the plans in a recent interview with Metro. He said that “fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes” are on the way, with each new season broken into “two halves”. In “each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero,” he continued.

The overall goal is to “continue to enhance the experience” and “keep everyone excited in our community.” This means that there are an awful lot of new heroes on the way, indicating a very promising future for the live service hit.

Marvel Rivals launched as a free-to-play title on December 5, 2024. It had an impressive roster of 33 characters on day one, ranging all the way from comic book staples like Captain America and Iron Man in addition to more unusual picks such as Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark.

This number has already increased to 35, thanks to the recent additions of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to coincide with the launch of Season 1. They will soon be followed by Human Torch and The Thing in the latter half of the season, but social media is already abuzz with speculation as to who could be next.

The latest leaks and rumors suggest that Blade, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Doctor Doom are all on the cards, which would see us through most of the year on this six week schedule if the developer manages to keep up the pace. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess as the studio has shown that it's not afraid to dig deep into its Marvel source material for picks.

If you’re new to Marvel Rivals and want to give it a try, it’s currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors