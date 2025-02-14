Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-order sales are in line with one of the biggest entries in the franchise

Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-order sales seem to be strong

Ubisoft says they are in line with those of the second most successful entry in the franchise

The new comes as Ubisoft begins to cut costs

Assassin's Creed Shadows seems to be doing well, with pre-order sales in line with one of the biggest entries in the franchise.

As set out in Ubisoft's latest quarterly financial results and spotted by Eurogamer, the company has said that pre-order numbers are "solid" and "in line with those of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry in the franchise."

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has the franchise's then best launch when it arrived back in 2018, with early sales that rapidly outpaced those of its predecessors Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Assassin's Creed Unity.

This record was then only broken by 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which went on to become the best selling entry in the series to date.

This would certainly suggest that Assassin's Creed Shadows is on track to be a roaring success, which is definitely some that Ubisoft needs at the moment. The company recently began a series of cost cutting measures after a slew of major titles failed to live up to expectations, which included the shutting down of its studio in Royal Leamington Spa, England.

Our own Managing Editor Rob Dwiar has already tried Assassin's Creed Shadows for himself at a preview event, reporting that it seems on track to deliver a bold, beautiful, and brutal journey across Feudal Japan.

