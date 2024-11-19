Assassin’s Creed Syndicate has received a 60fps patch for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but not a native version

A new Assassin's Creed Syndicate patch arrives today

It enables 4K 60FPS functionality on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S players can now enjoy 1080p 60FPS

A new update for Assassin's Creed Syndicate has enabled support for up to 60fps on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro.

It is available to download today and comes in at 31.8GB on Xbox or just 0.75GB on PlayStation.

For those on Xbox Series X, PS5, or PS5 Pro it introduces the option to play at 4K resolution at 60fps or at 1080p resolution at 60fps. Xbox Series S players will be restricted to just 1080p at 60fps, though this is understandable given the lower power of the system relative to other modern consoles.

Just bear in mind that this is not the same as a native version of the game for any of these systems. As a result, the game will still show up as a PS4 title on PS5, even when you have the most up-to-date edition installed. Owners of the original physical release for Xbox One or PS4 will also be able to take advantage of this update by simply inserting the game into their Xbox Series X or PS5 and downloading the latest version.

If you’ve been waiting for a good reason to replay this installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, perhaps ahead of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows launch, then this is it.

If you’re not already familiar with the game, Assassin's Creed Syndicate first launched back in 2015 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s set in Victorian London, where players take control of assassin twins Jacob and Evie Frye as they battle against the sinister Templar forces controlling the city.

The game introduced many of the mechanics that were then further developed in Assassin’s Creed Origins, so should feel immediately familiar if you've only played the more recent games. It was always a fantastic-looking title, so I’m personally quite excited to discover just how much better it looks after this bump up to 4K 60fps.

