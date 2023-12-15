Nintendo Switch gift guide - the best Nintendo gifts available right now

With the holidays right around the corner, buying gaming gifts and Nintendo Switch gifts is possibly high up on some folks’ agendas. However, navigating the Switch gift options, especially if you aren’t familiar with it all, can be a bit overwhelming. Even the sheer number of games, accessory types, and peripherals on offer might make it hard to zero in on something.

However, that’s where we come in. We’ve been in the gaming hardware game for ages now and so know what makes a great gift or not - and that’s certainly the case for Nintendo Switch players too, with a number of the TechRadar Gaming team being devoted Nintendo fans.

So, below you’ll find some broad-brush categories of Nintendo Switch gifts that you can trust our expertise on, and also browse the latest prices if you’re looking to make a saving on a last-minute gift. From top Nintendo Switch accessories to the best Nintendo Switch games of recent years, our choices for top Nintendo Switch gifts accommodate all budgets - and offer items that will make perfect presents for gamers of all ages.

Nintendo gift guide - Gift Cards

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Gift cards are spectacular gaming presents despite being slightly simple in premise, and due to the range of values you’re bound to find one that suits your budget.

Gaming in 2023 is as digital as ever with online subscriptions (see below), complete games, and expansions all able to be downloaded over the internet. As a result, a gift card can be incredibly useful for a Switch player - if nothing else but to give them the gift of choice (I know it’s a cliché, but here we are).

As well as buying games or expansions for already-owned titles, a gift card can also be put toward a Nintendo Switch Online membership. This is a subscription that enables folks to play online with friends, as well as gain access to Nintendo's back catalog of games from previous generations.

Nintendo gift guide - games

Some enormous games have graced the Nintendo Switch this year, and if you’re looking for something recent to gift someone then your choices couldn’t be better.

We’ve had smash hits such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder; redos and ports of classics such as Metroid Prime Remastered, Super Mario RPG, and Red Dead Redemption; and super indie games like Cocoon, Blasphemous 2, and Dredge.

Whether someone plays on a regular Switch, a Switch Lite, or a Switch OLED, all of these are close to ‘must owns’ for any player, and would make fantastic gifts.

Nintendo Switch games often hold their prices stoutly which means that receiving one as a gift is extremely welcome - and you yourself might be able to take advantage of some holiday discounts in the process too.

Nintendo gift guide - Accessories

(Image credit: Future)

Arguably the area where your Nintendo Switch gift could have the greatest impact is in accessories and peripherals for the console. A new bit of hardware can take a gaming experience to new levels, and the likes of the best Nintendo Switch headsets like the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds or the wired Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers like the Switch Pro Controller or Nitro Deck can make a massive, instant difference.

Even practical accessories such as powerbanks or even SD cards for Nintendo Switch would make for welcome gifts, especially given how many stellar titles we’ve seen this year and how little space the Nintendo Switch offers out of the box. If you’re looking for a practical gift either alongside a game or as a standalone, the Nintendo-branded SanDisk micro SD card collection is worth considering. Plus, it comes in a variety of capacities so you’ll be able to find something that perfectly suits the library of your recipient.

In terms of cases for the hybrid handheld, our guide to the best Nintendo Switch cases covers all the bases - whether you’re looking for a product to cart your entire setup or just your screen. If you’re shopping for someone who uses their console on a daily commute, then we’d recommend the Orzly Essential Pack which offers enough space to safely transport your console and a few games. However, if you’re searching for something with a little more space, we’d highly recommend the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag which accommodates the entire Nintendo Switch setup - including your dock.