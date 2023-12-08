PlayStation gift guide - our picks for the top PS5 gifts right now

The latest in-demand PS5 accessories (Image credit: Sony) If you're looking for the very latest in PS5 hardware that's proving hard to find then check in with our PlayStation Portal restock tracker as well as our dedicated page on where to buy PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds.

If you’re looking for the best PlayStation gift then you're in the right place. Whether you’re gifting to someone for Christmas or looking for a birthday treat, if you know shopping for a PlayStation 5 player then we’ve got a PS5 gift idea for you.

Even if someone has the latest PS5 Slim model of the console, there’s always something to bolster their experience or gaming setup; from the best PS5 accessories to the best PS5 games , gift ideas abound, covering all areas of interest, needs, and preferences.

We’ve been covering PS5 accessories and PS5 gifts for years now, so we know a thing or two about what makes a great gift, what makes a difference to a setup, and what can make a big difference to a gaming experience. With that in mind, we’ve split this PS5 gift guide into three sections, covering the go-to suggestions for gifts and presents.

PlayStation gift guide - Gift Cards

(Image credit: Sony)

Offering the simplest and easiest way for you to gift, but also something that’s always going to be useful to a PlayStation player, gift cards are simple yet effective picks. They can also be deployed, broadly, in one of two ways, giving the lucky recipient of your gift a little bit of versatility.

Firstly, a gift card can simply be used to buy a game, be put towards one, or to buy extras on the digital PlayStation Store, ranging from in-game bonuses to story expansions. It’s an easy thing to do, and with there being so much choice available in the PS5 and PS4 game libraries, there’s always something to buy.

Alternatively, it can be put toward the cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription, a program that all players need to have to play online. As a result, any contribution to the cost will always be welcome. While there used to be dedicated PlayStation Plus deals , these are rare now, so gift cards are the way to go, here.

PlayStation gift guide - PS5 games

This year has been fantastic for PS5 games - and gaming in general - so if you’re looking for a PS5 gift for the Holidays, there might not be a better choice than one of the below games, with all genres catered for well this year.

From newer adventures like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Diablo 4 to older classics lovingly remade for new experiences like the Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space remakes, there’s plenty to look at. Furthermore, with challenging action games like Lords of the Fallen and Lies of P as well as annual entries in long-running series like EA Sports FC 24 (formerly FIFA) and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there’s so much choice to be had from this year alone.

No matter what the recipient is into, there’s no shortage of excellent PS5 games worth gifting them this year.

PlayStation gift guide - PS5 Accessories

(Image credit: SteelSeries )

If you’re looking for a more substantial PlayStation gift this year, or want a PS5 gift that’ll really make a large impact on someone's experience, then an accessory like a PS5 controller , PS5 headsets , or PS5 SSD could be an absolute winner.

Spanning an enormous price range, the number of PS5 accessories available to buy now is broader than ever. While this opens up an enormous amount of choice, it also means that there are multiple avenues to explore and settle on.

From budget-friendly offerings like headsets under $50 and small-capacity storage drives for the PS5 to new controllers like the official DualSense and the premium DualSense Edge, there are plenty of options. Not to mention premium wireless headsets such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, and large-capacity hard drives like the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro internal SSD or WD BLACK P40 external hard drive, there’s an abundance of essential accessories to get as PS5 gifts.