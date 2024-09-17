New PS6 report claims AMD will be designing the console's chip

AMD has allegedly won out against Intel in the PS6 chip battle, meaning the manufacturer will continue to provide Sony with internal components for its next-generation console.

That's according to Reuters, who state in a new PS6 report that AMD has been contracted by Sony for the design and fabrication of the chip for the next generation of PlayStation console. Sources claim that the deal was secured in 2022, with AMD winning out against rival chip manufacturer Intel in the bidding process.

It seems like the decision making process eventually whittled down to both AMD and Intel. However, it's possible that backwards compatibility for PS6 may have been the deciding factor.

"Moving from AMD, which made the PlayStation 5 chip, to Intel would have risked backwards compatibility, which was a subject of discussion between Intel and Sony engineers and executives," says the report.

It continues: "ensuring backward compatibility with prior versions of the PlayStation would have been costly and taken engineering resources. Allowing PlayStation users to play games they have purchased for older systems is a feature Sony often includes in a next-generation system."

We don't yet know the extent of Sony's plans for backwards compatibility on PS6 yet, and we probably won't for a number of years yet. But according to the report, it seems that Sony is keen to carry over support for the best PS5 games and - hopefully - older generations including PS4.

Backwards compatibility aside, sticking with AMD seems like the safe bet here. The California-based manufacturer provided the chips for both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. Thus, it's safe to say the company is more comfortable with console hardware.

