PS5 Pro benchmark leak suggests 60 fps play with no frame drops at a dynamic 4K resolution

A reliable leaker has given us our first real insight into the potential performance of the upcoming PS5 Pro. The console, which was announced by Sony last week, will likely target a 60fps framerate at a dynamic resolution of 1600-2160p in some titles.

The information comes from the YouTube channel ‘Moore’s Law is Dead’ which previously posted information regarding the specs of the then-unannounced console that were allegedly obtained from leaked developer documents. This included the fact that the PS5 Pro would have 2TB of storage and that it would be a substantial mid-generation jump that was up to 45% faster than the PS5.

We now know that these leaks were correct, which lends a lot of credibility to these latest claims. According to a recent live stream, the PS5 Pro will run at a dynamic resolution of 1600p-2160 with all in-game settings set to Maximum Quality. It will reportedly be able to achieve a locked 60fps frame rate. This is all without PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR, which could improve performance even further.

The channel claims that it obtained this information from “a developer source” that provided “early testing footage” showing a game running on both the PS5 and PS5 Pro side-by-side for comparison.

The channel also suggests that the PS5 Pro will offer support for an 8K resolution, something that Sony previously claimed would be supported on the base PS5 “after a future system software update”. This update has still yet to arrive.

Finally, the PS5 Pro will benefit from access to an extra 1.2GB of memory, which could enhance performance even further. If correct, this information would go a long way in explaining some of the enhanced visuals shown in the PS5 Pro reveal live stream. As an unofficial leak, however, all of this should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

The PS5 Pro is set to launch on November 7. It will cost $699.99 / £699.99 / (around AU$1,052.99. PS5 Pro pre-orders will be available from September 26 at PlayStation Direct, and from October 10 at other participating retailers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors