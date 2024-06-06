Sony has seemingly started to remove the 8K logo from PS5 boxes

It seems that Sony has started making alterations to the PlayStation 5 packaging by removing the 8K label.

This comes from a recent Reddit post (via Flatpanelshd) where user 'Roklobster1' shared a photo of the updated box art for the console, saying "Sony removed the claims of PS5 being able to do '8k' from their packaging."

When compared to the launch version, which features 8K, 4K 120, and HDR, the latest iteration is notably the "8K" logo. It's also worth mentioning that the PS5 Slim, which was released in late 2023, also feature the 8K label. You can check out the images below.

In the console's original FAQ posted in November 2020, it was stated that the "PS5 is compatible with 8K displays at launch".

Sony also promised that "after a future system software update" the PS5 would be able to "output resolutions up to 8K when content is available, with supported software."

Although the console does support 8K rendering for certain games, it downscales to 4K resolution at 60fps for output over HDMI 2.1.

Almost four years since the PS5's release, the promise of 8K output resolutions hasn't been realised, which suggests the reasoning behind the latest box art update.

Sony hasn't commented on the recent changes.

Over the past few months, we've been hearing rumors about the PlayStation 5 Pro. Although Sony hasn't announced its next major console, recent reports suggest that the Pro will arrive soon, as well as see a substantial mid-generation jump that will be "45% faster" than the original PS5.

At the moment, it's unclear if Sony is planning on featuring 8K for the PS5 Pro.

Elsewhere, Sony has revealed that the PS5 is officially its most profitable console generation to date, but that after more than a decade of its life cycle, the PlayStation 4 still dominates, and now makes up for half of its player base.

