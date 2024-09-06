My favorite Lord of the Rings video games are going free right now - here's how you can get them this weekend

Even if you have a burgeoning backlog, there's nothing much better than getting games for free, whatever platform you play on. And to tie in with the new series of The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Gaming is enabling you to do just that, with three Lord of the Rings games going free - including two of my all-time favorites set in the universe.

Cutting to it, I'm talking about both the Middle-earth: Shadow games which are up for grabs free of charge on Amazon Prime Gaming. I cannot recommend them enough, and I think there's so much to love about them and their innovative gameplay systems.

In summary, players can claim Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and LEGO The Lord of the Rings right now via a GOG code, but also get Middle-earth: Shadow of War on Amazon Luna too. Considering the depth, detail, and superb world-building and gameplay in all of these games, they are especially perfect to play alongside the TV show. You'll be drawing parallels and spotting crossover points galore - as well as just getting more Middle-earth. What's not to love?

I played Shadow of Mordor about this time of year in 2016 for weeks and weeks. It's immersive world, epic Nemesis system, brilliant and smooth melee combat, and gripping narrative which tells part of the story of the origin of the rings, while mainly taking place between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

A few years later, back in 2022, I played Shadow of War for exactly the same reasons that Amazon is promoting in this offer - to go alongside season one of The Rings of Power TV show and, honestly, because I needed to devour more of Middle-earth due to the impact of the show. There was, and is, literally never a better time to play the games.

The lands and environments of Tolkien's Middle-earth are brought wonderfully to life and are beautifully realized in both these games which - particularly as a trained landscape designer - is a special treat, while the writing, enemies, combat, and action complete the experience. *Chef's kiss*

Remember, the only caveat if you want to claim these games is that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

The good news is that you can sometimes get Amazon Prime for free! If you've never signed up before or are a bit lucky, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to these games. As well as Prime Gaming access, you'll also get the usual benefits like free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

