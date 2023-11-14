Modern Warfare 3 best Holger 556 loadout and attachments

Why we're using the Holger 556 (Image credit: Activision Blizzard) The Holger 556 is a great alternative to the MCW and SVA 545, with great stability and range. It's worth trying out if those other guns aren't quite working for you, as it can be really great when set up correctly. We're particularly liking its stability, especially on maps like Wasteland that have long sightlines.

The Best Holger 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 takes the mid-range Assault Rifle (AR) and sets up with the right attachments to boost recoil control and accuracy. Of course, you'll need to pair it with the right gear, equipment, and perks to really make it sing, which is where we come in.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently live in all regions, with a bunch of new Assault Rifles on offer, as well as a good selection of maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game falls short of being a real contender for our best FPS games list, but could improve if it manages to offer engaging post-launch content.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 best Holger 556 loadout, including a look at what sidearm to pair it with, the Best Holger 556 attachments to use, and more. Follow this guide to turn the Holger 556 into one of the assault rifles in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 best Holger 556 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

This Holger 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 pairs the mid-range AR with the P890, which can be used in a pinch if you run out of ammo during a fight. Stun Grenade is our pick for Tactical Gear, as it's extremely useful for rushing objectives on the current selection of maps. Frag Grenades are our pick for Lethal, but feel free to try out Thermite or Semtex if you have them unlocked. By using a Munitions Box, not only can you refill your ammo, but your equipment as well.

In terms of Perks, go for the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster weapon swapping, the Lightweight Boots for faster movement, and the EOD Padding so that you can tank through explosives and fire. Infantry Vest is the way to go here, as it allows you to improve the refresh time on Tactical Sprint.

Modern Warfare 3 Best Holger 556 attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel: CHRIOS-6 MATCH

CHRIOS-6 MATCH Sight: Cronen Mini Dot

Cronen Mini Dot Stock: RB ADDLE ASSAULT STOCK

RB ADDLE ASSAULT STOCK Underbarrel: FTAC TIGER GRIP

FTAC TIGER GRIP Muzzle: FJX FULCRUM PRO

As you can see from the attachments chosen, we've tried to increase the Holger 556's Recoil Control, Range and Accuracy. The Underbarrel is selected to boost these stats, though do keep in mind that you add a bit of walking speed by equipping it. The Muzzle adds recoil control, at the expense of Idle Sway. There's a Barrel in this build that does apply a very small negative to Handling but absolutely makes up for it in Gun Kick Control and Firing Aim Stability.

So there you have it, that's the best loadout for the Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps that have been confirmed so far. Elsewhere, check out our best Striker loadout for one of the best SMG setups in the game.