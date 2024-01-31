MLB The Show 24 will release in March and get day one Xbox Game Pass treatment

Sony has pulled up the curtain on MLB The Show 24, revealing a launch date, the cover star, and details for a day one Xbox Game Pass launch.

The next incarnation of the beloved series of baseball-simulating sports games will be coming to consoles on March 19, 2024. The title will also be getting a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, meaning that those signed up for Microsoft's subscription service will be able to get in on the action without putting down any extra cash.

It's also been revealed that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., first baseman and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays, will be taking center stage as the cover star for MLB The Show 24. This up-and-coming 24-year-old enjoyed a "breathtaking rise" according to ESPN thanks to his "preternatural plate discipline." For the uninitiated, this means that he knows how to hit the ball and, perhaps more importantly, when to hit it.

You can see Guerrero Jr. for yourself in the cover athlete reveal trailer below.

The PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions will set you back $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$94.95 while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are set to cost $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.95.

Developer Sony San Diego Studio has also confirmed that crossplay and cross-progression will be returning for MLB The Show 24 alongside the popular Stadium Creator feature. That said, we'll have to wait for further details as to what we might be able to expect from the title's features.

We can expect two Feature Premiere videos on February 15 and February 22 as well as a Ratings Reveal Show and a third Feature Premiere on March 3 (via Dexerto). You'll be able to access these through San Diego Studio's Twitch Channel as well as the official PlayStation YouTube channel. There will also be a fourth Feature Premiere on March 14 ahead of the March 19 launch day.

