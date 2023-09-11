Men of War II has pushed its release date to 2024 following community feedback

Originally scheduled to launch in September 2023, Men of War II has been pushed back to 2024 following the response from public playtests that took place from March to August.

The second addition to the top-rated RTS franchise was originally announced in 2021 and set to release in 2022. However, the game was pushed back to 2023 before facing yet another delay.

Now armed with a 2024 release on PC, more details on a specific release window are expected to unravel as any creases found in the final stages of testing alongside comments brought forward during playtests are ironed out.

The producer of Men of War II, Maxim Kamensky, explained that the team “received so many great suggestions we decided to implement, that the original schedule did not allow us to iron out all the bugs and issues in time for the September release.

We feel that our fans deserve to receive a game in a completely polished and bug-free state and ask them for just a little more patience to allow us to deliver such a high-quality product.”

In addition to this, the CEO of Fulqrum Games, Nikolay Baryshnikov, stated that “delaying a game is never pleasant, but it is always the preferred option to releasing a product that might not meet the players’ expectations.”

Following titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Jedi Survivor that were accompanied by large apology letters addressing the state of the game once released, it’s probably in the best interest of Best Way to postpone their release rather than falling into the mix of titles that receive immense backlash upon a buggy launch.

