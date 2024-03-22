I've covered gaming hardware for years and this is the PS5 and Xbox monitor deal I'd jump on right now

For anyone who's been looking to add a dedicated 4K gaming monitor to their PS5 or Xbox Series X setup: stop what you're doing now and pay attention to this deal! One of the 4K beasts I'd buy myself has crashed down to its lowest-ever price as part of Amazon's Spring Sale.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 (or specifically the G70B in this case) is a 32-inch 4K beast, and it's down to just $600.60 at Amazon right now. This is still a chunky price tag, of course, but considering its list price is a whopping $999.99, the 40% saving on offer here is delicious. It's all the 4K PS5 and Xbox monitor you'd ever need, and you can see more info on the deal below.

Today's best PS5 monitor deal

Samsung Odyssey G70B 4K gaming monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-FreeSync-Compatible-Ultrawide-LS32BG702ENXGO%2Fdp%2FB0BGVCF2SG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999.99 now $600.60 at Amazon

This is a brand new lowest-ever price for this monitor and means you can team your PS5 or Xbox with a superb 4K monitor that's built for gaming. With plenty of ports, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and a glorious 32-inch IPS panel, it's the full package. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-32-Class-Odyssey-G70B-Curved-Gaming-Monitor-LS32BG702ENXGO%2F1814931848%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $649.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Odyssey-LS28BG700EPXXU-monitor-Speakers%2Fdp%2FB0BMM5LRZ4%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £600

While this screen isn't from Samsung's newer 'Neo' line, it still offers a superb package for console gamers - or for those looking to get a 4K screen that can service a PC-plus-console setup.

Its 4K UHD resolution is the headline here, ensuring you're getting the most out of your console and games, but it's got the gaming chops to back it, ensuring you'll have a buttery smooth experience too. For example, there's a 1ms response time teamed with a 144Hz refresh rate - and the monitor's HDMI 2.1 connectivity means you'll get to make the most of both from a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It's got other gaming features like G-Sync compatibility and a DisplayHDR 400 rating, and it'll offer you all of Samsung's gaming screen pedigree too. Truly one of the best propositions for a PS5 monitor or Xbox Series X monitor deal we've seen in this month's sales.

More 4K monitor deals

