It's your last chance to get a cheap PS5, PSVR 2 deal, or discounted DualSense controller with the Days of Play sale ending tonight

Sony's Days of Play sale ends tonight! It's your last chance to pick up some cheap PlayStation 5 hardware so don't let it slip if you've been eyeing something up.

The yearly sale brings the price of consoles and peripherals crashing down, and it's often the best time of year, away from retailer events like Prime Day and Black Friday to save money.

The headlines are that the PS5 Slim can be had for a record low of $449 right now at Amazon - it's down to £431 in the UK at Amazon - and the PSVR 2 has $100 off and is now just $449 at Amazon and a mere £430 in the UK. If you're shopping in the UK you can also get a DualSense Wireless Controller for just £44.99 at Amazon.

We've collected a bunch of the best PS5 deals below that cover consoles, PSVR 2, and accessories - just note that not everyone is mirrored in both regions, sadly.

Today's best Days of Play PS5 deals - PS5 consoles

PS5 Slim: was $499.99 now $449 at Amazon

This is a terrific value proposition for anyone looking to dive into the world of PS5. The newer Slim variant of the console is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. UK price: Amazon - £431

PS5 Slim (Digital Edition): was $449.99 now $399 at Amazon

If you prefer all-digital gaming then you can also get the Digital Edition of the PS5 Slim for a lowest-ever price at Amazon - now under $400! UK price: Amazon - £349

Today's best Days of Play PS5 deals - PSVR 2

These deals look live in both the US and UK right now and you'll find the best links for both regions below.

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

We've waited a while but this price cut on the PSVR 2 Horizon bundle is extremely welcome. This is the absolute best time to jump into the new generation of Sony's own virtual reality gaming. UK price: Amazon - £479.99

PSVR 2: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're only looking to get the hardware, then the same price is running on the unit alone right now, bringing it too down to a record-low price. UK price: Amazon - £430

Today's best Days of Play PS5 deals - Peripherals

Unfortunately, it's only the UK that has seen the DualSense's price crash with the Days of Play event so the below deals lead with those links - but you'll still find the best US prices here too.

DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

A tidy saving on the standard white DualSense - an extra controller is always worth it, and if you're not one for fancy colors then this is the one to get. US price: Amazon - $69

PlayStation DualSense Starlight Blue: was £64.99 now £44.99 at Currys

If you're after a lighter and brighter colorway then Currys has you covered with the discount - and availability - on the Starlight Blue model. US price: Walmart - $72.95

PlayStation DualSense Cosmic Red: was £64.99 now £44.99 at Currys

The tremendous Cosmic Red variant is down to under 45 quid too right now - and is one I can personally vouch for, being the first different colorway I bought. US price: Walmart - $72.95

PS5 DualSense Edge controller: was £209.99 now £197.96 at Amazon

This is only a small saving, yes, but it takes the premium pro controller down to a lowest-ever UK price! US price: Amazon - $199

Today's best Days of Play PS5 deals - Headsets & earbuds

The UK has the best deals when it comes to PlayStation-specific audio peripherals too, so we've led with those links for Brits first, but still included the best US prices where possible. Folks in the US do have access to some nice deals on the Inzone headsets though...

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds: was £187.30 now £161 at Amazon

The price fo the Pulse Explore earbuds seems to be creeping steadily downwards, and this is far removed from the buds' launch price of £200! A great deal. US price: Amazon - $199

PlayStation Pulse 3D headset: was £89.99 now £79 at Amazon

A small saving but one that takes the official PS5 Wireless headset down to a splendid price under 80 quid. A terrific deal at this price, and one of the best sub-£100 headsets for the console you can buy. US price: Amazon - $93 (black variant)

Sony Inzone H5: was $149.99 now $128 at Amazon

The Sony Inzone H5 is a brilliant mid-range PS5 (and PC) wireless gaming headset and at this lowest-ever price in the US is a no-brainer. UK price: Amazon - £129

Sony Inzone H3: was $99.99 now $58 at Amazon

If you're looking to save a bit more money then the wired Inzone H3 headset is a corker too. At this price, it's incredibly good value. UK price: Amazon - £54.99

Today's best Days of Play PS5 deals - PS Plus

And once more, it's Currys in the UK leading the way on PS Plus deals and cheap PS store credit deals. The same discounts aren't rectified in the US but we've included some easy links for readers located there nonetheless.

PlayStation Gift Card £100: now £85 at Currys

You can't argue with 100 quid's worth of PS Store credit for just £85. Just enter the code PLAY15 at checkout to claim the discount. US price: Walmart - $100

PlayStation Gift Card £50: now £42.50 at Currys

Boost your PS wallet by £50 for just £42.50 when you enter the code PLAY15 at checkout at Currys right now. US price: Amazon - $50

PlayStation Gift Card £20: now £17 at Currys

A tidy £20 PS Store card for an even tidier £17 can be had for yours at Currys when you use the code PLAY15 at checkout. US price ($25 card): Best Buy - $25

If you're not in the US or UK or want to keep your options open with a bird's eye view at prices on PS5 gear, then check out our automatically-updating price checker below which will present that latest and lowest prices wherever you are in the world.