It's not even Black Friday yet but 8BitDo is already hosting some fantastic Switch controller deals at Amazon

Why even wait for Black Friday when I could shop for some incredible Nintendo Switch controller deals now? That's what I thought to myself when I saw the following three 8BitDo Switch controller deals at Amazon.

Right now, well-known controller manufacturer 8BitDo has applied some fantastic price drops to a range of its Switch controllers. The 8BitDo Ultimate is currently available for $54.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the more affordable 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth controller has dropped to just $24.99 (was $29.99) at Amazon. For fighting game fans, I highly recommend checking out the 8BitDo Arcade Stick at $79 (was $89.99).

While there are no absolute record-low prices for these three products here, all come very close to their previous bests. The 8BitDo Arcade Stick is especially worth looking at, as discounts for this controller are relatively rare compared to the brand's other products.

Today's best 8BitDo controller deals

8BitDo is a fantastic third-party controller brand that typically puts out some of the most high-quality gamepads on the market.

Several of its controllers have found their way into our best Nintendo Switch controllers guide. That includes the 8BitDo Ultimate, which I awarded a perfect 5 stars in my review, praising its superb build quality, Hall effect sticks and the inclusion of a charging dock. If you'd rather game on a desktop, rest assured that all the controllers above are also compatible with PC.

This really is just the start. Towards the end of November, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will be kicking off across all major retailers with full force. We're already seeing some superb discounts right now, but don't be afraid to hold off for the sales week itself to score even more bargains.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best 8BitDo controller deals in your region.