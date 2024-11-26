I'm literally shaking while thinking about this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Black Friday deal

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller rarely receives major discounts, so this deal is really worth shouting about.

Right now, Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for just $49.99 (was $69.99). That's a massive $20 saving and one of the biggest discounts we have ever seen on the peripheral.

For some additional context, the controller has resolutely hovered around the $65 mark at Amazon for years and is even currently out of stock at that price.

This is, as far as I can tell, a new lowest-ever rate for the peripheral and quite frankly one of the best ever Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Discounted Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Best Buy

was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy I don't think the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has ever received a discount this steep, at least not for any substantial period of time. This is currently beating the Amazon lowest-ever price by a hefty margin making this an absolutely unmissable Black Friday deal if you've ever wanted to pick up the official Nintendo Switch controller.

When it comes to the best Nintendo Switch controllers, you absolutely can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The official premium controller offering from Nintendo, it's absolutely bursting with features like NFC support, gyro controls, and HD Rumble.

It's also got absolutely killer battery life, often lasting upwards of 40 hours. I've been using this controller for years and it's endured extremely well, thanks in no small part to its impressively high build quality.

It scored four and a half stars in our review, with praise leveled at its excellent D-Pad, which is great for 2D games, and seriously comfortable design. If you enjoy playing any of the best Nintendo Switch games over extended periods, I would go so far as to say that this controller is practically essential - especially as the Joy-Con controllers become uncomfortable quickly.

If you're outside of the US and want to scour the web for any deals in your region, check out some of the best offers near you below.