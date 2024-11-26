I'd be all over these Black Friday DualSense deals at PlayStation Direct if I hadn't just bought the 30th Anniversary Edition

Sony has really outdone itself with this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, and the stellar savings on almost every DualSense Wireless Controller color variant at PlayStation Direct are particularly impressive.

The standard white DualSense is currently available for just $54.99 (was $74.99) at PlayStation Direct, and the same goes for its Midnight Black counterpart and other colorways. Meanwhile, the relatively new Chroma Pearl model has dropped to just $59.99 (was $79.99), alongside its Chroma Indigo sibling. Unfortunately, the slick Chroma Teal shade is the only model here that hasn't received a discount. Well, besides the sold out special editions like the 30th Anniversary and Astro Bot special editions.

UK prices are similarly strong, with the standard white DualSense available for just £44.99 (was £64.99) at PlayStation Direct. Then we have the Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo models at £49.99 (was £69.99) each.

These are some seriously excellent Black Friday PS5 deals, and if you want a full breakdown of every DualSense controller and colorway on offer now, you're in luck. Our deal blocks below will guide you through the sales prices of all models based on your region.

I genuinely don't recall a time where PlayStation hardware discounts have been this good - certainly not within the PS5 console generation. Not only are we seeing superb discounts on DualSense controllers, but PSVR 2 has also received a substantial $250 discount that's simply too good to miss (especially as we're confident it won't see a price drop like this again).

