I'd be all over these Black Friday DualSense deals at PlayStation Direct if I hadn't just bought the 30th Anniversary Edition

Sony has really outdone itself with this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, and the stellar savings on almost every DualSense Wireless Controller color variant at PlayStation Direct are particularly impressive.
The standard white DualSense is currently available for just $54.99 (was $74.99) at PlayStation Direct, and the same goes for its Midnight Black counterpart and other colorways. Meanwhile, the relatively new Chroma Pearl model has dropped to just $59.99 (was $79.99), alongside its Chroma Indigo sibling. Unfortunately, the slick Chroma Teal shade is the only model here that hasn't received a discount. Well, besides the sold out special editions like the 30th Anniversary and Astro Bot special editions.
UK prices are similarly strong, with the standard white DualSense available for just £44.99 (was £64.99) at PlayStation Direct. Then we have the Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo models at £49.99 (was £69.99) each.
These are some seriously excellent Black Friday PS5 deals, and if you want a full breakdown of every DualSense controller and colorway on offer now, you're in luck. Our deal blocks below will guide you through the sales prices of all models based on your region.
Today's best DualSense deals in the US
If you're simply after a no-fuss DualSense colorway, then look no further than the original white model. However, several of its colorways have received the exact same discount, which we've broken down below:
Midnight Black: PS Direct - $54.99
Galactic Purple: PS Direct - $54.99
Cosmic Red: PS Direct - $54.99
Starlight Blue: PS Direct - $54.99
Gray Camouflage: PS Direct - $54.99
For five bucks extra, you can get your hands on one of the shinier colorways of the DualSense Wireless Controller. Once again, alternative colors here share the same discount as the Sterling Silver model.
Volcanic Red: PS Direct - $59.99
Cobalt Blue: PS Direct - $59.99
Finally, we have the recently released Chroma Collection, at the same discounted price as the above. These are some of the nicest available, but it's a shame that the emerald-hued Chroma Teal variant hasn't seen a price drop.
Chroma Indigo: PS Direct - $59.99
Chroma Teal: PS Direct - $79.99
Today's best DualSense deals in the UK
DualSense deals are similarly fantastic at the UK's PlayStation Direct. But as an added bonus, the stunning Nova Pink model has also received a discount here.
Midnight Black: PS Direct - £44.99
Galactic Purple: PS Direct - £44.99
Cosmic Red: PS Direct - £44.99
Starlight Blue: PS Direct - £44.99
Gray Camouflage: PS Direct - £44.99
Nova Pink: PS Direct - £44.99
Yep, the shinier variants have also seen UK discounts! Expect £20 off here for each, which to my knowledge is their lowest ever price at PS Direct so far.
Volcanic Red: PS Direct - £49.99
Cobalt Blue: PS Direct - £49.99
Lastly we have the Chroma Collection, which is also seeing fantastic UK discounts! Once again, the Chroma Teal model hasn't been discounted for some reason, but the others are readily available for less.
Chroma Indigo: PS Direct - £49.99
Chroma Teal: PS Direct - £69.99
I genuinely don't recall a time where PlayStation hardware discounts have been this good - certainly not within the PS5 console generation. Not only are we seeing superb discounts on DualSense controllers, but PSVR 2 has also received a substantial $250 discount that's simply too good to miss (especially as we're confident it won't see a price drop like this again).
Finally, if you're not in the US or the UK, have a look at the list below for all the best deals on DualSense Wireless Controllers in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.