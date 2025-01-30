I was already excited for the upcoming Pulse Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller, but this lowest-ever price has me extra hyped

This is not a drill, Xbox gamers. The stunning Pulse Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller, which was only just revealed last week, has already had its price slashed in a rare pre-order discount.

Right now if you head over to Amazon you can pre-order the Pulse Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller for just $64 thanks to a 15% discount. That saves you a tidy $10.99, which is absolutely nothing to sniff at for a product that isn't even officially out yet.

It's a pretty stunning design too, with a bright cherry red front panel that is also translucent, allowing you to see the components inside. This is especially cool when you're playing a game that utilizes the controller's rumble features, as you can actually see the little mechanical motors moving every time it shakes.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deal

The Xbox Wireless Controller is an excellent all-rounder, netting four out of five stars in our review back when it first launched. We were very impressed with its premium feel, not to mention the ready compatibility with everything from Xbox consoles to PC and even mobile.

It is still one of the best Xbox controllers out there today, despite plenty of stiff competition. The Pulse Cipher special edition was first revealed last week and has all the features of the regular version.

The biggest distinction is its design, which is predominantly bright red with a contrasting maroon. Its faceplate is translucent too, letting you see some of the inner components. This is on top of a shiny metallic D-pad, which adds even more flair to the overall look.

All things considered, it's a very impressive design and is sure to stand out in your setup.

If you're interested in even more Xbox Wireless Controller deals, you can check out the best prices in your region below.