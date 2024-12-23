I can't believe there's another record-low price for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ahead of Christmas

For the second time this month, we're seeing a new record-low discount for Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - this time over at Amazon in the US.

Right now, while it's unlikely to arrive in time for Christmas, you can pick up an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for just $119.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon. This is a staggering discount for the premium Xbox controller and one that shouldn't be missed if you're shopping for a new gamepad and don't mind waiting past the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core range is seeing some brilliant price drops over at Best Buy. This is effectively the same controller, sans accessories such as those rear paddle buttons and swappable thumbsticks. The biggest discount here is the red variant at just $94.99 (was $139.99), though the blue and white colors have also seen price drops.

Today's best Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 deals

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon As far as we can tell, this is the cheapest price for a brand new, boxed Xbox Elite Series 2. Microsoft's premium Xbox controller boasts excellent build quality and long-lasting battery life, making for a comfy and stress-free gaming experience.

We'll be honest; the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is no longer our favorite gamepad for Team Green's current-gen systems. That's not because it's bad - instead, many of the best Xbox controllers have simply outmatched it with top-flight features including drift-resistant Hall effect sticks and ultra-responsive microswitch buttons.

That being said, such controllers can often be a lot pricier than the current discounted price we're seeing for the Elite Series 2 right now. This controller, admittedly, is a little tough to recommend at its usual $179.99 retail price. But at a whopping 60 bucks less it becomes a far more palatable suggestion.

