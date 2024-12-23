I can't believe there's another record-low price for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ahead of Christmas

For the second time this month, we're seeing a new record-low discount for Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - this time over at Amazon in the US.
Right now, while it's unlikely to arrive in time for Christmas, you can pick up an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for just $119.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon. This is a staggering discount for the premium Xbox controller and one that shouldn't be missed if you're shopping for a new gamepad and don't mind waiting past the Christmas period.
Meanwhile, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core range is seeing some brilliant price drops over at Best Buy. This is effectively the same controller, sans accessories such as those rear paddle buttons and swappable thumbsticks. The biggest discount here is the red variant at just $94.99 (was $139.99), though the blue and white colors have also seen price drops.
Today's best Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 deals
As far as we can tell, this is the cheapest price for a brand new, boxed Xbox Elite Series 2. Microsoft's premium Xbox controller boasts excellent build quality and long-lasting battery life, making for a comfy and stress-free gaming experience.
Want to spend even less for that same premium experience? While you're not getting extras like rear paddles and swappable thumbsticks with the Core version, it's effectively the same Elite Series 2 controller albeit with a different color scheme.
More color options:
Blue: Best Buy - $97.99
White: Best Buy - $97.99
We'll be honest; the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is no longer our favorite gamepad for Team Green's current-gen systems. That's not because it's bad - instead, many of the best Xbox controllers have simply outmatched it with top-flight features including drift-resistant Hall effect sticks and ultra-responsive microswitch buttons.
That being said, such controllers can often be a lot pricier than the current discounted price we're seeing for the Elite Series 2 right now. This controller, admittedly, is a little tough to recommend at its usual $179.99 retail price. But at a whopping 60 bucks less it becomes a far more palatable suggestion.
Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals and discounts in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.