Funky Friday Codes July 2023

Funky Friday codes can help you unlock free points and cosmetics as you play. Generally, they can be used to unlock items for your character, allowing you to put your stamp on their appearance.
While playing Funky Friday, you'll be tasked with facing down opponents in fast-paced dance battles. It's a Roblox rhythm game essentially, one that has only increased in popularity since it first released.
Here's a list of working Funky Friday codes for July 2023. As new codes are released, this page will be updated. Also, some info on what the codes do, and how to enter them in-game.
Funky Friday codes for July 2023
- 1BILCHEESE: Funky Cheese animation
- 1MILFAVS: Boombox animation
- 1YEARFUNKY: 1,000 points
- 1YEARSCOOP: One Year Scoop Microphone
- 19DOLLAR: Rickroll animation
- 2v2!!: Sakuroma Microphone
- 9keyishere: 500 points
- 100kactive: 250 points
- 100M: 500 points
- 250M: 250 points
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU: Cheese Microphone
- FUNKYMILLION: Lyte Lantern Microphone
- HALFBILLION: 500 points
- MILLIONLIKES: Radio emote
- SPOOKYMIC - Spooky Time Microphone
- TAMBRUSHISBACK - FNF Microphone
- SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON: 300 points
- XMAS2021: Candy Cane animation
How to use Funky Friday codes
To enter Funky Friday codes, load up the game, and look for a Twitter icon in the top left. This is shown in the image above. You can then click on it, and a box will appear. Enter your code and then click 'Redeem'. If your code is active, the effects will be applied.
What do Funky Friday codes do?
Funky Friday codes each grant different bonuses in-game. Some will unlock cosmetic items, like the Spooky Time Microphone. Others will unlock animations, while some will even grant you free points. It's worth trying out all of the codes above, and any new codes that are added in by the developers.
