Funky Friday Codes July 2023

Funky Friday codes can help you unlock free points and cosmetics as you play. Generally, they can be used to unlock items for your character, allowing you to put your stamp on their appearance.

While playing Funky Friday, you'll be tasked with facing down opponents in fast-paced dance battles. It's a Roblox rhythm game essentially, one that has only increased in popularity since it first released.

Here's a list of working Funky Friday codes for July 2023. As new codes are released, this page will be updated. Also, some info on what the codes do, and how to enter them in-game.

Funky Friday codes for July 2023

1BILCHEESE : Funky Cheese animation

: Funky Cheese animation 1MILFAVS : Boombox animation

: Boombox animation 1YEARFUNKY : 1,000 points

: 1,000 points 1YEARSCOOP : One Year Scoop Microphone

: One Year Scoop Microphone 19DOLLAR: Rickroll animation

Rickroll animation 2v2!! : Sakuroma Microphone

: Sakuroma Microphone 9keyishere : 500 points

: 500 points 100kactive : 250 points

: 250 points 100M : 500 points

: 500 points 250M : 250 points

: 250 points CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU : Cheese Microphone

: Cheese Microphone FUNKYMILLION: Lyte Lantern Microphone

Lyte Lantern Microphone HALFBILLION : 500 points

: 500 points MILLIONLIKES : Radio emote

: Radio emote SPOOKYMIC - Spooky Time Microphone

Spooky Time Microphone TAMBRUSHISBACK - FNF Microphone

FNF Microphone SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON : 300 points

: 300 points XMAS2021: Candy Cane animation

How to use Funky Friday codes

(Image credit: Roblox)

To enter Funky Friday codes, load up the game, and look for a Twitter icon in the top left. This is shown in the image above. You can then click on it, and a box will appear. Enter your code and then click 'Redeem'. If your code is active, the effects will be applied.

(Image credit: Roblox)

What do Funky Friday codes do?

(Image credit: Roblox)

Funky Friday codes each grant different bonuses in-game. Some will unlock cosmetic items, like the Spooky Time Microphone. Others will unlock animations, while some will even grant you free points. It's worth trying out all of the codes above, and any new codes that are added in by the developers.

That's all of the Funky Friday codes that are currently working in-game. For more Roblox codes, be sure to check out our guides on Blox Fruits codes and All Star Tower Defense codes.