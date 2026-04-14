GTA 5 voice actor shuts down rumors that he's playing GTA 6's Carl Hampton but says he would love to play a 'proper villain' in the game
Jay Klaitz says it would "be fun to be a super good guy too"
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- GTA 5 voice actor Jay Klaitz shuts down rumors that he's playing GTA 6's Carl Hampton
- Klaitz says, "I’ll just tell you straight, it is not me"
- He adds that he would love to play a "proper villain" or even a "super good guy too" if Rockstar offered
Jay Klaitz, the voice actor behind Grand Theft Auto 5's heist mastermind Lester Crest, has shut down the rumors that he's playing a character in Grand Theft Auto 6.
Speaking with online marketplace Eldorado, Klaitz was asked about a fan theory that he is playing Carl Hampton, a character who has appeared in both GTA 6 trailers and appears to be a prominent side character.
Klaitz instantly denied he was playing the character, saying, "No, that’s not me. I’ll just tell you straight, it is not me."