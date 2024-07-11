Greedfall 2: The Dying World will launch in early access this September, with a new gameplay trailer coming soon

The upcoming role-playing game (RPG) Greedfall 2: The Dying World is set to launch in early access on PC on September 24 this year.

The game, which was first announced back in March, was originally slated for a summer release. In addition to the reveal of a brand-new release date announcement trailer, publisher Nacon and developer Spiders Studio have confirmed that a new gameplay video will arrive next month.

A community livestream, which will also reveal new information about the game in addition to an updated road map, will then occur in November just before the early access release.

GreedFall 2 | Release Date Announcement - YouTube Watch On

I went hands-on with an early build of the game last month and came away quite impressed with everything that I had seen so far. Set on the fictional island of Teer Fradee, Greedfall 2 takes place three years before the start of the first game. If offers a fresh perspective on its colonial fantasy world, as you play as one of the island's oppressed natives rather than as a representative of one of its major powers.

I enjoyed the beautiful visuals, especially when it came to the lush nature on show, though found that the real-time strategy combat could become overly chaotic at times.

The early access period will allow you to experience the first chapter of the main quest for yourself, which involves visiting the regions of Teer Fradee, Thynia, and Uxantis. You will also be able to meet some of the companions who will go on to accompany you throughout the rest of the game.

While the early access release will be available exclusively on PC via Steam, the final version of Greedfall 2: The Dying World will also come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

