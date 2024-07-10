Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson named NBA 2K25 cover stars, plus Vince Carter for the Hall of Fame edition

The cover stars for NBA 2K25 have been revealed, with the series featuring NBA champion Jayson Tatum and WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson in its first-ever dual-league cover. 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Vince Carter will also feature on the cover of the pricey Hall of Fame edition.

Tatum will be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 standard edition, in addition to the All-Star edition where he will be joined by Wilson. Regarding the reveal, Tatum said: “It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete.

“I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover,” he continued, “even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

Wilson will be featured on the WBNA edition, which will be available as a physical copy that is exclusive to GameStop in the US and Canada. “Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” she said. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

As the cover star of the Hall of Fame edition, Carter said: “Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career. Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame edition.”

You can see each cover for yourself below.

Image 1 of 4 The NBA 2K25 Standard edition cover. (Image credit: 2K) The NBA 2K25 WNBA edition cover. (Image credit: 2K) The NBA 2K25 All-Star edition cover. (Image credit: 2K) The NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame edition Cover. (Image credit: 2K)

NBA 2K25 is shaping up to be a solid evolution in the long-running basketball franchise, introducing mode parity between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC for the very first time. These consoles will also benefit from ProPLAY technology, which further enhances the realism of the simulation. This is on top of more MyNBA content and an overhauled interactive city environment for players to explore.

But how much will it cost?

Each version of the game comes at a different price and is set to arrive on a range of platforms when it launches on September 6. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that you need to know.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Platform Standard edition WNBA edition All-Star edition Hall of Fame edition PC $69.99 / £59.99 N/A $99.99 / £89.99 $149.99 / £129.99 PS5 $69.99 / £69.99 $69.99 $99.99 / £89.99 $149.99 / £129.99 PS4 $69.99 / £69.99 N/A $99.99 / £89.99 $149.99 / £129.99 Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S $69.99 / £69.99 $69.99 $99.99 / £89.99 $149.99 / £129.99 Xbox One $69.99 / £69.99 N/A $99.99 / £89.99 $149.99 / £129.99 Nintendo Switch $59.99 / £49.99 N/A $99.99 / £89.99 N/A

The standard edition of NBA 2K25 will be available for $69.99 / £69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The PC release will cost $69.99 / £59.99, meaning that it's inexplicably a bit cheaper in the UK. There is also a Nintendo Switch version, which comes in at a lower price of $59.99 / £49.99.

The WNBA edition is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and will cost $69.99. It will only be available physically and is currently not planned for release outside of the US and Canada.

The All-Star edition is then priced at $99.99 / £89.99 and will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will include 100,000 VC in addition to the following MyTEAM content: 10 MyTeam Player Cards, 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card. There will also be extra MyCareer content, including 150x Skill Boosts, 75x Gatorade Boosts, Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin, and a 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt.

Finally, the limited Hall of Fame edition will be available for $149.99 / £129.99 and is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It comes with everything from the All-Star edition, plus a MyCAREER Vince Carter Cover Jersey, a Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 upfront Pro Pass rewards, and a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription.