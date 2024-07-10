An Xbox Game Pass price hike is coming — here's how to stock up at the current rate and stack your subscriptions
Stack up the months before it's too late
Microsoft has brought some huge changes to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, including the introduction of new tiers, the removal of some old ones, and price hikes across the board.
An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is now rising from $16.99 / £12.99 to an eye-watering $19.99 / £14.99 a month, which will surely put a strain on gaming wallets everywhere. At the same time, a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core has jumped from $59.99 / £49.99 at $74.99 / £55.99.
It's a seriously disappointing move but, luckily, it's not too late to lock in for a few extra months at the old price. For example, you can grab three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $49.99 (or just £38.99 in the UK) at Amazon. That's a saving of roughly $10 / £5 compared to the new rate.
Xbox Game Pass Core members can also save, locking in with a 12-month membership for just $59.99 (or just £49.99 in the UK) at Amazon. That's a pretty decent saving of $15 / £6 and will mean that you won't have to worry about the new price until next year.
As of September 18th, you will also be able to stack fewer months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Previously, you could add 36 months' worth to your account. This is being reduced to a maximum of 12 months, though this change won't affect your existing balance. For the very best value, consider picking up 36 months (that's 12 three-month vouchers) before this comes into effect.
Save on Xbox Game Pass before prices increase
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $49.99 at Amazon
Get ahead of the price hike by securing three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the old rate. You can currently stack up to 36 months' worth, so be sure to pick up enough to continue your subscription for as long as you need.
UK price: Amazon - £38.99
Xbox Game Pass Core (12 months): $59.99 at Amazon
You can also beat the rise with this 12-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass Core. Options for one-month, three-month, and six-month memberships are also available below.
UK price: Amazon - £49.99
1 month: Amazon - $9.99
3 month: Amazon - $24.99 | Amazon - £17.99
6 month: Amazon - $39.99 | Amazon - £29.99
You can browse a range of other offers on Xbox Game Pass in your region below.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.